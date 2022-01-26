Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Stonehaven Coastguard help rescue walker ‘a finger’s grip away from certain death’

By Lottie Hood
January 26, 2022, 12:24 pm
Coastguard teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven were involved in the rescue of the injured man at Arbroath cliffs. Image: Wallace Ferrier

An injured man who was “a finger’s grip away from certain death” sparked a major emergency response after being rescued from a cliff at Seaton.

Emergency response units rushed to the scene in Arbroath just before 5pm on Sunday, January 23 after a man fell from a cliff.

A total of three coastguard teams from Dundee, Arbroath and Stonehaven, two lifeboat crews, a rescue helicopter, police and paramedics responded to the emergency.

The man was on a walk when he fell 10 metres from the top of the cliff. His companion called 999 whilst the man clung precariously to the cliff face and was slowly slipping.

Emergency Services alerted

Police Scotland received a call at 4.50pm that a man was stuck on Arbroath Cliffs.

A few minutes later, coastguards received the alarm concerning the casualty. A coastguard spokesperson said teams from from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven were then dispatched to the scene.

Coastguard rescue teams at Arbroath cliffs on Sunday. Image: Wallace Ferrier.

They added: “Two RNLI crews manning both the all-weather vessel and the inshore craft were deployed from Arbroath station.

“A Scottish coastguard helicopter also assisted in the search for the individual.”

Holding on for nearly two hours

Arbroath RNLI posted on social media after the rescue calling the incident a “tricky cliff rescue.”

They said: “The casualty had become crag fast in a precarious position near the top of a cliff at Dickmonts Den.

“Thought to have been holding on for nearly two hours in dark, cold and windy conditions, the casualty was struggling to keep their grip on the cliff.”

The Coastguard helicopter – Rescue 151 – was also called in to help but teams were worried that the down draft from the aircraft would be too much for the casualty.

In the end the helicopter rescue was deemed “too dangerous” as it could have dislodged the man from his position on the cliff face. Coastguard teams instead set up a technical rope rescue over the cliff edge.

Arbroath RNLI said: “The Coastguard team committed a technician over the cliff edge and successfully secured the casualty and extracted them to safe ground at the cliff top.

“The casualty was taken by ambulance to hospital as a precaution.”

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. It is understood that his injuries are not life-threatening.

‘A close call’

HM Coastguard said the rescue was a race against time.

After two hours trying to hold onto the cliff in windy, winter weather, the man was cold and tired.

They said he was in a dangerous position and “a finger’s grip away from plunging to almost certain death.”

Senior coastal operations officer, David Kerr said: “It was a close call – he was struggling to hold on, and it was a long way to fall. The teams knew they had to get to him and quickly. It was a tough rope rescue in darkness on a steep and crumbling cliff.

“It goes to show how quickly a nice winter walk can turn sour, one decision and suddenly the man found himself gripping on for life. It really can happen that easily and to anyone.”

He said that the casualty and his companion were well prepared, wearing the right winter gear and having mobile phones that were fully charged. Calling the emergency services in their situation was the best thing they could do.

Mr Kerr added: “The cliffs in that area are particularly loose and it can be very easy to end up in a difficult situation. So we do ask people to stay well back, the cliffs around the UK are continually eroding and can become unsteady at any time.”

The HM Coastguard encourage the public to familarise themselves with safety advice offered and always be aware of your surroundings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal