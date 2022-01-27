Pittodrie bosses reveal vandals caused £10,000 damage at Rangers clash By Lauren Taylor January 27, 2022, 7:35 pm Updated: January 27, 2022, 9:59 pm Pittodrie Stadium. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Aberdeen Football Club AFC live Pittodrie Stadium red shed vandalism More from the Press and Journal News team News Orkney councillors to hear about plans to replace IT devices in schools and services January 28, 2022 News Covid in your area: What are the Covid case rates like in the north and north-east of Scotland? January 27, 2022 News Buying a used EV: Our guide to making a smart purchase January 27, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Moreen Simpson: My fears about new sofa went out the window New Forres manager Steven MacDonald looking forward to the challenge despite the surprise resignation of Gordon Connelly Rugby: Aberdeenshire close in on promotion, while Dunfermline look to open up gap at top of Caley Division 1 REVIEW: The Stranglers thrill jubilant fans with classic gig at Aberdeen’s Music Hall Martin Gilbert: north-east ‘hive of innovation’ makes businesses surprisingly upbeat Highland shift focus as promotion becomes long shot for head coach Davie Carson