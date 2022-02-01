Simulator aims to start conversations about elderly drivers’ hazard perception rates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers were able to test their hazard perception skills in a special simulator in Inverness today.

The simulator took drivers around a residential street and introduced various hazards, like pedestrians and parked cars, that they had to react to.

It is part of Driver Engagement North, a workshop which aims to reduce casualties and collisions in the north of Scotland by engaging older drivers and their friends and families.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald and PC Allena Macleod, both from the Highland and Islands road policing unit ran the workshop in the Eastgate Centre on Tuesday.

Though the simulator couldn’t replicate driving exactly, it enabled officers to start a conversation with passers-by about the kind of hazards they should be looking out for.

Talking to elderly drivers

Police were particularly keen to speak to the families of elderly people to prepare them for the hard conversation about them stopping driving.

“It’s more to open avenues for conversation which have previously been a taboo subject, people didn’t want to talk about it but it’s a part of life,” said Sgt MacDonald.

“We all get older, our reactions do slow, we do get a bit more nervous.

“This is to try and ensure the responsibility is passed not only to the driver but to their family and friends and those around them to keep an eye out for telltale signs that somebody is possibly starting to get that bit more nervous.”

Telltale signs

Signs to look out for can include someone getting nervous about going out driving or making allowances for their driving.

Sgt MacDonald added: “People might start to make allowances for their driving, maybe not driving at night, driving very slowly, these are all things we suggest maybe speaking to the family member or friend about.”

He said it was important to remember that for some elderly people, driving is their lifeline: “There are options available for those people out with having to drive.

“We are fully conscious of the fact that to most people it is their crutch.”

Peter Scott, 57, tried the simulator and was commended by police for his road awareness.

He said he thought the simulator was a “very good”, but that it didn’t accurately represent real road conditions.

“There are far too many people who don’t indicate or who don’t know where they’re going,” he said.

“It doesn’t show you the real world of driving, the real world is the test.”

The simulator will be back in the Eastgate Centre on Thursday, February 10 for anyone else who wants to test their hazard perception.