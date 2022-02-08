£44,000 upgrades to Dornoch public toilets to begin this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work will begin on upgrading the public toilet facilities in Dornoch this week.

The £44,000 project is funded through the Dornoch Common Good Fund with the refurbishment overseen by the Highland Council.

The Common Good Fund is a collection of rent payments from businesses that operate on Common Good Land.

These areas are typically historic burghs across Scotland, with Highland containing 10 including Dornoch, Rosemarkie, Nairn and Inverness.

Funds are then distributed within the respective areas to carry out community projects to improve the quality of life.

An example of a recent project made possible by Common Good funding is the ongoing renovation of the Inverness Town House.

The upgrades to the toilets in Dornoch will include the removal of cubicles, fixings and ceramic tiles and replacing cubicles, light fittings and extractor fans.

Also, a new janitor’s sink will be fitted along with new entrance doors to the facilities.

The project is due for completion in five weeks, just in time for the upcoming tourist season.

Avid golfers come from far and wide to play on the Royal Dornoch golf course, which rotates as one of the Open Championship courses.

While the work is ongoing, signage will advise users that an alternative toilet provision is available within the Coach House Restaurant.

Richard Gale, chairman of the Sutherland County committee said: “I am delighted to see this project going ahead.

“The improvements, developed in partnership between Highland Council and Dornoch Area Community Council and funded by Dornoch Common Good Fund, will provide a significant upgrade to these well-used facilities in Dornoch Square.”