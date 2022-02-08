£44,000 upgrades to Dornoch public toilets to begin this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£44,000 upgrades to Dornoch public toilets to begin this week

By Ross Hempseed
February 8, 2022, 10:32 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:04 am
Work will begin on upgrading the public toilet facilities in Dornoch this week.

The £44,000 project is funded through the Dornoch Common Good Fund with the refurbishment overseen by the Highland Council.

The Common Good Fund is a collection of rent payments from businesses that operate on Common Good Land.

These areas are typically historic burghs across Scotland, with Highland containing 10 including Dornoch, Rosemarkie, Nairn and Inverness.

Funds are then distributed within the respective areas to carry out community projects to improve the quality of life.

An example of a recent project made possible by Common Good funding is the ongoing renovation of the Inverness Town House.

The upgrades to the toilets in Dornoch will include the removal of cubicles, fixings and ceramic tiles and replacing cubicles, light fittings and extractor fans.

£44,000 project will upgrade the well-used toilet facilities in Dornoch

Also, a new janitor’s sink will be fitted along with new entrance doors to the facilities.

The project is due for completion in five weeks, just in time for the upcoming tourist season.

Avid golfers come from far and wide to play on the Royal Dornoch golf course, which rotates as one of the Open Championship courses.

While the work is ongoing, signage will advise users that an alternative toilet provision is available within the Coach House Restaurant.

Richard Gale, chairman of the Sutherland County committee said: “I am delighted to see this project going ahead.

“The improvements, developed in partnership between Highland Council and Dornoch Area Community Council and funded by Dornoch Common Good Fund, will provide a significant upgrade to these well-used facilities in Dornoch Square.”

