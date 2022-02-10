MP vows to replace Stonehaven cherry blossoms broken in vandal attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MP vows to replace Stonehaven cherry blossoms broken in vandal attack

By Craig Munro
February 10, 2022, 1:41 pm
The cherry blossoms at Mineralwell Park.
The cherry blossoms at Mineralwell Park.

Replacement cherry blossoms could soon be on their way to a Stonehaven park, after a sixth of them were broken by vandals just a month after they were planted.

In December, 120 of the trees were placed in Mineralwell Park to mark the town’s links to Japan – particularly through the 19th century businessman Thomas Blake Glover.

They were planted by local pupils from Mill of Forest, Arduthie and Dunnottar primary as well as children from Stonehaven Sea Cadets and the Horizon Group.

However, just one month later, 20 of the saplings were snapped by vandals.

Andrew Bowie, the local MP who secured the original number for the project, has now written to the British Japan Society’s Sakura Cherry Tree Project team to apply for replacements.

Conservative MP Andrew Bowie at the planting event in December.

He said: “It is of course disappointing that a sixth of the Stonehaven trees were snapped, so soon after they were planted by local schoolchildren and cadets.

“I am in contact with Lady Victoria Borwick of the organisers and hope to get positive news on replacements as quickly as possible.

“This project is planting 6,500 cherry blossom trees, and there will undoubtedly be a lot of admin and catch-up from planting that was paused by Covid.”

Mr Bowie added: “This is a project that celebrates international friendship and goodwill, and Mineralwell Park will be a living testament to that for generations to come.”

Varieties of significance

The three varieties of cherry blossom at the park, Beni-yutaka, Taihaku and Somei-yoshino, were each picked for their variation in colour and timing, and for their historical significance.

White-blossomed Taihaku, for example, was thought to be extinct in Japan but was reintroduced there by ornithologist and plant collector Collingwood “Cherry” Ingram in 1932.

The trees form a memorial garden for Fraserburgh-born Thomas Blake Glover, who helped to found the shipbuilding company that would later become the Mitsubishi Corporation and the beer maker that became the Kirin Brewery Company.

