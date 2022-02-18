Aberdeen in top 10 UK areas least likely to see learner driver accidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen in top 10 UK areas least likely to see learner driver accidents

By Felicity Donohoe
February 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 11:54 am
Learner driver accidents: Aberdeen in top 10 UK places least likely to be affected.
Learner driver accidents: Aberdeen in top 10 UK places least likely to be affected.

Aberdeen has come ninth in a UK table that reveals the areas where learners drivers are least likely to become involved in an accident.

It sits ahead of Glasgow (11th place), Falkirk (15th), Edinburgh (17th) and Dumfries (19th), but behind Kilmarnock and Paisley who sit in third and fourth place respectively.

The Aberdeen area, with 55,292 provisional licence holders, saw nine reported road accidents involving learners

Dundee took top Scottish spot for the place most likely to see a learner meet with an accident in 2020.

The Aberdeen postcode area, which has 55,292 provisional licence holders, saw just nine reported road accidents involving learner drivers.

For comparison, the worst UK area for learner driver accidents in 2020 was Colchester, which has a total of 46,424 provisional licence holders and recorded 117 accidents.

Dundee has most learner driver collisions in Scotland

Kilmarnock has 45,363 learners and recorded only five accidents, while the town of Paisley has 44,082 learners with just six accidents recorded.

The city of Dundee, unfortunately, ranked as the worst in Scotland (ninth in the UK) with 31 accidents reported involving drivers with a provisional licence, out of 35,742 learners.

Bill Plant Driving School analysed data to discover which areas in Britain see the most risk of having a road accident during a driving lesson, by comparing the number of provisional licence holders in each city to the number of reported road accidents involving drivers with a provisional licence.

Although the driving instructor should be there to offer help and advice, learners should know a few important steps to take, regardless of who is to blame for the crash.

Advice for learner drivers involved in a collision:

  • Stop the car – it is illegal to drive away from the scene of a crash, whether the damage is severe or not.
  • Turn off your engine and turn on your hazard lights.
  • Check for injuries on yourself and any passengers in the vehicle. Even if no one is hurt, note down the condition of all parties at the scene as this could be helpful if someone tries making an injury claim against you.
  • Dial 999 for an ambulance if anyone is injured, or notify the police if the road is blocked.
  • Exchange details with everyone involved, including name, address and car registration number.
  • Do not admit fault – even a simple apology can be used against you when making a compensation claim

Road accidents decline worldwide

In 2020, the Department for Transport recorded a total of 115,584 road traffic accidents in Great Britain, a 25% decrease from the previous year.

Although the number of road traffic accidents is declining, in 2021 the World Health Organisation reported that road traffic accident-related injuries remain the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years.

Responsible for an estimated 1.3 million worldwide fatalities, risk factors including lack of experience, aggressive driving, poor weather and speeding can increase the chances of a collision.

