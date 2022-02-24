Restaurant Review: Home comforts on Stonehaven shore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Restaurant Review: Home comforts on Stonehaven shore

By Lesley Taylor
February 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 11:52 am
You're in for a good feed at Number 44 in Stonehaven
You're in for a good feed at Number 44 in Stonehaven

Our daughter brought her boyfriend to Aberdeen for the first time and we were keen to impress. The forecast was looking good so we headed to one of our favourite north east towns, Stonehaven.

We just love the walk from the idyllic harbour to Dunottar Castle.  When the striking fortress comes in to view perched atop the 160 foot rock and surrounded by three sides of the North Sea, I feel a little piece of pride.

Dunnottar Castle is sure to impress visitors

Even in the depth of winter the viewsare stunning and we breathed in the fresh air as we regaled some of the castles secrets to our visitor.

Back in town we managed not to stop for drink at one of the harbour establishments and wandered along the beach front which was full of families and dogs enjoying the sea air.

The venue

We had booked in advance  and just as well as the restaurant was busy when we arrived. Number 44 Hotel & Bar (formerly the Royal Hotel)  is on the main street going through Stonehaven and has a large window on to the street.

Peering in we could see a labrador in the window, proof that the venue is also dog friendly.

Number 44 can be found in Stonehaven

We were shown to a table at the back of the room past a large bar and some booths.  The room seemed a little cold and sparse with no cloths or mats on the tables, exposed brick walls and dark wood.

The food

Our friendly waitress gave us our menus and took our orders for drinks. I ordered a rose wine but oddly they didn’t have any, so a white wine spritzer was the next best thing.

My fellow dining companions went for soft drinks and we all pondered the menus.

Lots of tasty options caught our eyes and we all deliberated a bit too much, as the waitress showed much patience returning a few times to check if we were ready to order.

To warm us up, a few of  us went for soup, Cullen Skink and a Potato and Leek from the specials board.

A portion of haggis fritters and chicken tenders also somehow found their way onto our order.

My Cullen Skink arrived piping hot, packed with potato, leeks, smoked haddock and cream – a triumph of a dish.

The soup was a winner

The accompanying bread roll was warm and soft inside, with a crispier exterior and perfect for dunking into the soup.

Thumbs up for the other starters too – chicken tenders with an aioli dip and haggis fritters with a very moreish whisky cream sauce.

The haggis bon bons were delicious

Our starters had barely been collected and our mains arrived. A slightly longer break might have helped as these plates looked laden with food.

Myself and my daughter’s boyfriend chose the creamy  cajun  chicken pasta with roasted peppers and  a side of chips.

We can highly recommend the chicken strippers

Served in delightful bowls, the pasta had a good combination of flavours and a nice zing without being too spicy.

The chips gave the dish a welcome  bit of crunch although I had to admit defeat and leave some pasta behind as I felt too full.

The pasta was filling and had plenty of favour

My husband devoured his steak and Guinness pie, although it was more of a pastry lid on a bed of steak and gravy served with chunky chips and mixed vegetables.

He can be fussy about meat but said the tender meat was high quality and there was plenty of it – so no complaints there.

My husband said the meat in the pie was of high quality

Last but by no means least was my daughters choice, three cheese macaroni with bacon.

For reviewing purposes I like to take quick snaps of the dishes so I can look back on them later, but she was half way through by the time I took the picture.

She said she had a bad experience with macaroni at a recent restaurant in London where the dish was overpowered with mustard.

Not the case here and she declared it was one of the best macaroni’s she has ever had.

The macaroni also got top marks

The oozing cheesy pasta bake was rich with cheese and crisp bacon; a classic comfort food dish.

She requested to swap the chips for garlic bread which was duly noted by the waitress.

Unfortunately we could not manage a dessert but they sounded good – sticky toffee pudding or a No.44 chocolate brownie to go then!

The verdict

A great place to visit for some proper home cooked food right in the heart of Stonehaven. Plenty menu options, a grill section  and a ‘specials’ board gives the diner ample choice.

Service with a  smile was provided throughout our visit. Next time I might just have to skip the soup and try one of their delicious sounding desserts.

Bill for four: £85.25

Address: Number 44 Hotel & Bar, 44 Allardice Street, Stonehaven

Contact: 01569 762979

 

