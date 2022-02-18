Police in attendance at two-car crash that hit traffic lights in Bridge of Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers are currently at the scene of a two-car crash in the Bridge of Don area of the city after one of them hit a set of traffic lights.

After receiving a call at around 7.30pm, police mobilised units to attend a crash between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Renault Clio at the intersection of Ellon Road, Links Road and Balgownie Road.

Seeking assistance from the fire service, two appliances from central station also rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews helped control the situation once it became apparent that there was no need for anyone to be cut free of their vehicles.

It is unclear if the current road conditions brought on by Storm Eunice played a part in the collision.

It is also unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

Fire crews messaged back to central station at around 7.50pm, notifying station chiefs that they would be departing from the scene.

Officers are understood to still be in attendance at the incident.

Motorists in the city have been advised by Traffic Scotland to use caution due to low temperatures affecting driving conditions.