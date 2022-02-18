Police in attendance at two-car crash that hit traffic lights in Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police in attendance at two-car crash that hit traffic lights in Bridge of Don

By Daniel Boal
February 18, 2022, 8:36 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 8:50 pm
Police Scotland at the scene of RTC on Ellon road, Bridge of Don Picture by Kenny Elrick 18/02/2022
Police Scotland at the scene of RTC on Ellon road, Bridge of Don Picture by Kenny Elrick 18/02/2022

Officers are currently at the scene of a two-car crash in the Bridge of Don area of the city after one of them hit a set of traffic lights.

After receiving a call at around 7.30pm, police mobilised units to attend a crash between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Renault Clio at the intersection of Ellon Road, Links Road and Balgownie Road.

Seeking assistance from the fire service, two appliances from central station also rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews helped control the situation once it became apparent that there was no need for anyone to be cut free of their vehicles.

It is unclear if the current road conditions brought on by Storm Eunice played a part in the collision.

It is also unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

Fire crews messaged back to central station at around 7.50pm, notifying station chiefs that they would be departing from the scene.

Officers are understood to still be in attendance at the incident.

Motorists in the city have been advised by Traffic Scotland to use caution due to low temperatures affecting driving conditions.

