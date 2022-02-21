Plans to raise restaurant from the ashes of former Dizzy’s site approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to raise the site of an iconic Aberdeen restaurant from the ashes have taken a step forward.

Number 70 Carden place was left a cremated shell after a fire broke out in the former Dizzy’s bar just days before Christmas in 2019.

Eight fire appliances with more than 40 firefighters battled the blaze for more than 19 hours before it was eventually declared fully extinguished shortly after 9pm on the same day.

There were no reported casualties, but the fire completely destroyed much of the historic building, which contained the Valentino’s bar and restaurant – formerly Soju and before that, Dizzy’s – as well as the offices for Lefevre Litigation, Quantum Claims and Bidwells.

Aberdeen lawyer Frank Lefevre, who founded Quantum Claims in 1988, put forward the plans to rebuild the granite structure which has lain destroyed since the fire.

And now Aberdeen City Council has agreed to allow the building to be redeveloped and brought back to its former glory.

Dizzy’s site ‘won’t be left as an eyesore’

He previously told The Press and Journal anybody who knows the area would rather see a building back there than what we have at the moment.

Frank added: “We won’t be letting it stay there as an eyesore.

“We are looking forward to it looking at least as good, when it is rebuilt, as it did before.

“I’m pretty sure it will look good as and when it comes to life again.”

New plans will help meet modern office requirements

The plans state the redevelopment will provide “modern office accommodation to meet today’s market requirements and restaurant at lower ground level”.

A supporting statement issued said a further planning application would be submitted shortly which will detail plans to retain and reinstate the front of the building but “erect a three-storey extension to its rear.”

They said this would allow them to provide modern office accommodation to meet today’s market.

Following the fire, a police investigation was carried out which found no crime had been committed.