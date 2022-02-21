Plans to raise restaurant from the ashes of former Dizzy’s site approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans to raise restaurant from the ashes of former Dizzy’s site approved

By Rebecca Buchan
February 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Plans to redevelop the site of Valentinos have been approved by the council. Picture: Scott Baxter
Plans to redevelop the site of Valentinos have been approved by the council. Picture: Scott Baxter

Plans to raise the site of an iconic Aberdeen restaurant from the ashes have taken a step forward.

Number 70 Carden place was left a cremated shell after a fire broke out in the former Dizzy’s bar just days before Christmas in 2019.

Eight fire appliances with more than 40 firefighters battled the blaze for more than 19 hours before it was eventually declared fully extinguished shortly after 9pm on the same day.

The 2019 fire at Valentinos restaurant, Carden Place Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell

There were no reported casualties, but the fire completely destroyed much of the historic building, which contained the Valentino’s bar and restaurant – formerly Soju and before that, Dizzy’s – as well as the offices for Lefevre Litigation, Quantum Claims and Bidwells.

Aberdeen lawyer Frank Lefevre, who founded Quantum Claims in 1988, put forward the plans to rebuild the granite structure which has lain destroyed since the fire.

And now Aberdeen City Council has agreed to allow the building to be redeveloped and brought back to its former glory.

Dizzy’s site ‘won’t be left as an eyesore’

He previously told The Press and Journal anybody who knows the area would rather see a building back there than what we have at the moment.

Frank added: “We won’t be letting it stay there as an eyesore.

“We are looking forward to it looking at least as good, when it is rebuilt, as it did before.

“I’m pretty sure it will look good as and when it comes to life again.”

New plans will help meet modern office requirements

The plans state the redevelopment will provide “modern office accommodation to meet today’s market requirements and restaurant at lower ground level”.

A supporting statement issued said a further planning application would be submitted shortly which will detail plans to retain and reinstate the front of the building but “erect a three-storey extension to its rear.”

Dizzy’s Bar and Restaurant, Carden Place, Aberdeen. 29th July 2014. Picture by Kath Flannery.

They said this would allow them to provide modern office accommodation to meet today’s market.

Following the fire, a police investigation was carried out which found no crime had been committed.

