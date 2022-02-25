Shortage of linked fire alarms highlighted as Orkney senior fire officer says he hasn’t been able to get them for his own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shortage of linked fire alarms highlighted as Orkney senior fire officer says he hasn’t been able to get them for his own home

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Difficulties in getting linked fire and heat alarms to comply with new Scottish Government legislation have been highlighted by Orkney’s outgoing senior fire officer.

Group commander Raymond Fallon told Orkney Islands Council’s police and fire sub-committee that he doesn’t even have them for his own home.

As of this month, every home in the country has been required to fit the linked alarms.

Sub-committee chair Andrew Drever said he knows people are having difficulty getting the alarms.

It isn’t clear when the new rules will be enforced, said Mr Fallon.

He said: “There is a lack of linked fire alarms out there. Personally, with the fire service, we have to buy them as well. I cannot tell you who to buy them from or where to buy them. I’ve still not got mine.

“I’ve been contacted by my own insurance. They are not making it compulsory for me to do that at the moment.”

After the meeting, the fire service were approached to ask about the shortage of alarms.

Alasdair Perry, the service’s head of prevention and protection, said the shortage is due to “global supply chain issues”.

This has seen the number of linked fire alarms available fall below “required levels”.

He said they are trying to find more alarms through other routes as a priority.

He added: “If we go to any property that has no detection, we will carry out a full Home Fire Safety Visit, provide battery-operated stand-alone smoke detection and also ensure to advise the occupant about the new standard for the fire and smoke alarms required by the legislation in all Scottish homes.”

