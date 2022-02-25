Shortage of linked fire alarms highlighted as Orkney senior fire officer says he hasn’t been able to get them for his own home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Difficulties in getting linked fire and heat alarms to comply with new Scottish Government legislation have been highlighted by Orkney’s outgoing senior fire officer.

Group commander Raymond Fallon told Orkney Islands Council’s police and fire sub-committee that he doesn’t even have them for his own home.

As of this month, every home in the country has been required to fit the linked alarms.

Sub-committee chair Andrew Drever said he knows people are having difficulty getting the alarms.

It isn’t clear when the new rules will be enforced, said Mr Fallon.

He said: “There is a lack of linked fire alarms out there. Personally, with the fire service, we have to buy them as well. I cannot tell you who to buy them from or where to buy them. I’ve still not got mine.

“I’ve been contacted by my own insurance. They are not making it compulsory for me to do that at the moment.”

After the meeting, the fire service were approached to ask about the shortage of alarms.

Alasdair Perry, the service’s head of prevention and protection, said the shortage is due to “global supply chain issues”.

This has seen the number of linked fire alarms available fall below “required levels”.

He said they are trying to find more alarms through other routes as a priority.

He added: “If we go to any property that has no detection, we will carry out a full Home Fire Safety Visit, provide battery-operated stand-alone smoke detection and also ensure to advise the occupant about the new standard for the fire and smoke alarms required by the legislation in all Scottish homes.”