Scottish SPCA seeks retirement homes for three ‘golden oldie’ horses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish SPCA is looking for loving homes that for three horses who have spent more than 700 days in care.

Hayleigh, Disco and Leo have been described as “golden oldies” and are looking for a home where they can be put out to pasture.

They are currently living at the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak, but have been overlooked by potential owners so far.

Centre manager, Louise Griese, is keen to find homes for them.

The horses

Hayleigh is the oldest at 27 though the team say she doesn’t act like it. She is a Welsh cob and has been at the centre for just under two years.

Ms Griese said: “She is a loving sweet mare who loves nothing more than a good groom and the odd treat.

“Hayleigh has some age related conditions which are easily managed and don’t affect her. Although she is 27 she certainly doesn’t act it.”

Leo, a Connemara pony, is believed to be 24. He can often be spotted cantering around the field.

He has been described as “a friendly pony that loves attention and a good scratch.”

The third and youngest horse is Disco, “a gentle giant who loves attention.”

Ms Griese said: “He enjoys the company of both humans and other horses. He is a 20-year-old thoroughbred and would love a new home where he can enjoy lots of attention and other horses to spend his days with.”

If you are interested in rehoming Hayleigh, Disco or Leo – and accept they cannot be ridden – get in touch with Scottish SPCA on their website.