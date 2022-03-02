‘Dancing’s not just for girls’ – meet the Inverness school boy starring in a New Yorker film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Dancing’s not just for girls’ – meet the Inverness school boy starring in a New Yorker film

By Nicola Sinclair
March 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 5:03 pm
Lachlan Duguid from Inverness features in the film Blue Bonnets. Picture: Still from Blue Bonnets.
Lachlan Duguid from Inverness features in the film Blue Bonnets. Picture: Still from Blue Bonnets.

Billy Elliot’s got nothing on Lachlan Duguid. The Inverness school boy is taking Highland dancing transatlantic in a stunning New Yorker film.

Lachlan auditioned for a part in Robbie Lawrence’s Blue Bonnets, which celebrates the return of Highland dancing after quarantine.

The atmospheric short film features in the New Yorker online magazine.

 

Lachlan appears at 10.25, dressed in his ghillie brogues, tartan socks and Bishop Eden’s school top. Hands casually stuffed in pockets, he chats to the camera about the joys of dancing.

“I feel it’s similar to some sports – like some dancers dance things like ballet – but it’s quite different in a good way,” he says. “You can do Highland dancing and still do any other sport. I like it.”

Lachlan says his Mum introduced him to Highland dancing, and both parents help him with it at home. He officially trains with Claire Bryce School of Highland Dancing.

Childhood captured through Highland Dancing

Blue Bonnets is the first film for Scottish photographer Robbie Lawrence. The concept: to capture a cultural tradition as it breaks back out into the real world following a lockdown of Zoom classes.

The film is beautifully textured, with running water and rustling grasses overlaid by the dull thud of dance shoes on gym floors.

There’s just enough Highland scenery to make it authentic, without tipping into the sentimental. In one great shot, Lachlan dangles from the front of an Inverness Scouts hall – orange school shirt set against peeling green paint.

A moment of childish freedom and adventure juxtaposed with the discipline of an historic, formal dance.

Lachlan Daguid climbing a scout group building
A still from the Blue Bonnets video shows Lachlan happily playing outside in his school top and dancing kit.

It’s this ‘disarming ease’ that caught Lawrence’s imagination.

He told the New Yorker: “I was quite interested in the idea of practice and imagining that period of childhood when you’re waiting around in old church halls, kind of bored, waiting for your parents to pick you up.”

Lachlan Daguid at home in his full Highland dancing attire
Lachlan Duguid at home in his full Highland dancing rig.

For Lachlan, it’s simply for the love of dance.

“I just love the exercise, seeing my friends,” he says. “I love dancing in general. It’s fun and it gives you lots of good skills.”

Inverness boy dreams big

Lachlan had to audition for his part in the film, and says he got a lot out of the experience.

“Everyone was really nice and I had lots of fun filming it,” he says. “I enjoyed being part of the film because it gave me the chance to show that boys can be part of Highland dancing too. It’s not just for girls.

“It was a great opportunity and I think it has made me more confident,” he adds.

A camera crew films a boy Highland dancing
Backstage during the filming of Blue Bonnets by Robbie Lawrence.

Lachlan’s headteacher, Allison Howie, says the school is “so proud.”

“It is a fantastic achievement for him and it is also lovely to see the young people of the Highlands have their voice heard internationally,” says Ms Howie.

“At Bishop Eden’s we encourage all our pupils to follow their passions and always celebrate their successes.

“We hope Lachlan will continue to follow his passion and we will continue to support his talents.”

