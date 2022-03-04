Songwriter seeks musician to help her pay tribute to Fergie at Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A songwriter from Aberdeen is appealing for a musician to accompany her for a special performance outside Pittodrie.

Dot Niven hopes to publicly perform one of her own songs as a tribute to Aberdeen FC’s most successful manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Dons fan wrote the song about the Scottish football manager when he led Scotland to the World Cup in 1986.

When she has performed in pubs and at karaoke in the past, the song has always had a good response from the crowd.

But, the 76-year-old has never had the opportunity to perform it for the man himself.

“I didn’t know he would be in Aberdeen for the statue unveiling or I would have gone along and performed it for him,” she said.

“I wrote the song years ago for Fergie when he was in the World Cup, and I think it would be a good tribute to him from everyone in Aberdeen.”

She now plans to perform to the next best thing – Sir Alex’s newly unveiled statue.

Could you help Dot?

Ms Niven has never been accompanied before but would like a bagpipe, or accordion, player to join her for this performance.

The musician will have free reign to decide what accompaniment would be best for the song.

Ms Niven is a keen songwriter and poet who writes about “anything and everything”.

In the past, she has composed songs about the Scotland national team as well as her home team, the Dons.

She writes poetry in memory of people who have passed away, as well as more light-hearted and humorous poems.

During lockdown, she started sharing videos of her performing her work online which have had a great response from friends and family.