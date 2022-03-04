Songwriter seeks musician to help her pay tribute to Fergie at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Songwriter seeks musician to help her pay tribute to Fergie at Pittodrie

By Ellie Milne
March 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 5:26 pm

A songwriter from Aberdeen is appealing for a musician to accompany her for a special performance outside Pittodrie.

Dot Niven hopes to publicly perform one of her own songs as a tribute to Aberdeen FC’s most successful manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Dons fan wrote the song about the Scottish football manager when he led Scotland to the World Cup in 1986.

When she has performed in pubs and at karaoke in the past, the song has always had a good response from the crowd.

But, the 76-year-old has never had the opportunity to perform it for the man himself.

“I didn’t know he would be in Aberdeen for the statue unveiling or I would have gone along and performed it for him,” she said.

“I wrote the song years ago for Fergie when he was in the World Cup, and I think it would be a good tribute to him from everyone in Aberdeen.”

She now plans to perform to the next best thing – Sir Alex’s newly unveiled statue.

The Sir Alex Ferguson statue was unveiled at Pittodrie on February 25. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Could you help Dot?

Ms Niven has never been accompanied before but would like a bagpipe, or accordion, player to join her for this performance.

The musician will have free reign to decide what accompaniment would be best for the song.

Ms Niven is a keen songwriter and poet who writes about “anything and everything”.

In the past, she has composed songs about the Scotland national team as well as her home team, the Dons.

She writes poetry in memory of people who have passed away, as well as more light-hearted and humorous poems.

During lockdown, she started sharing videos of her performing her work online which have had a great response from friends and family.

