Former Oil & Gas worker swaps admin for glitter in dream career change

By Ellie House
March 10, 2022, 11:45 am
Amanda swapped oil and gas for a more creative career.

Weddings are big business, from the all important dress to the venue and decor.

But before you wade in organising the big stuff, there’s one small detail which can be easy to overlook.

If you want people to share in your big day, well they’re going to need an invite.

Invites have changed hugely in line with tradition, from very formal affairs which were sent by the family of the bride, to short and snappy save the date cards.

Whatever your invite dilema, Amanda McGee is the woman for the job.

And what’s even more wonderful, is that by designing invites alongside cards and other stationary options, Amanda finally feels she is doing her dream job.

The aptly named RSVP by Amanda went into business seven years ago.

Amanda designs wedding stationery and occasion cards.

Will Society be attending? It’s a big fat yes from us.

Like dozens of her fellow pupils, Amanda, who is from Peterhead, went into the oil & gas industry upon leaving school.

And although she went on to enjoy a lengthily career, something was clearly missing.

“When I left school I was originally going to go to college and become a teacher. But I quite quickly realised that it wasn’t for me,” said Amanda.

“I went into office work but it was just a job, it wasn’t like I was following a career path.

“I got good grades in my higher art at school, it was always something I enjoyed.

“Maybe it’s a midlife crisis, because as it turns out it was something I returned to later in life.”

Amanda went on to spend almost 30 years working in the oil & gas industry.

But the looming threat of redundancy saw her change tact and follow her passion.

“It was 2015 during the downturn,” said Amanda.

Even though I actually got kept on, I felt like I had been through the ringer for a good few months.

“I started the business for my own sanity, I started posting my designs on social media but at that stage it was still only part time.”

Having worked in admin, what made Amanda turn creative in the first place?

“My friends were always telling me I should do wedding stationary, and I finally decided to take the leap,” she said.

“It was a leap which I was glad to embrace, I quit my job in 2019 in order to take the business full-time. The wedding stationary side of things was starting to get really big, and I knew I couldn’t do both.

“Then the pandemic happened, and weddings stopped overnight.”

From bling to rustic, Amanda can offer a wide variety of styles.

Undeterred, Amanda stuck it out, and even moved to a bigger  showroom at Buchan Braes Business Centre at Boddam.

“It’s double the space and very different from working in an office,” she said.

“For a lot of brides, they have no idea at all what they want their invites to look like.

“They have a fantastic idea by the time they leave.

Diagonal bows and sparkle are always popular. I think people maybe go for a bling a bit more in this area, whereas other areas of the north-east might see a more toned down approach.”

“Rustic wax seals are also very popular.”

Outside of wedding stationary, Amanda also designs occasion cards which kept her busy throughout the pandemic – when people were unable to see their loved ones in person.

With messages of love getting delivered across the country, Amanda feels very lucky.

“I don’t get that feeling of dread when you wake up in the morning, and you know you have to go to work,” she said.

“When I go to answer the door I’m stood there sparkling because of all the glitter, it drives my husband mad.”

Amanda also made it through the finals of The Top Tiers Awards, for the fourth year in a row.

It’s not the recognition she’s after however, but more so the feeling that she has helped make a bride’s dream come true.

“I just love working with couples, and creating something that meets their vision,” she said.

“Very rarely, someone will come along and in their view, the invite is just a piece of card. They don’t see it as a big priority.

“But to so many couples, it’s a huge deal.  I think put a lot more thought into their invites these days.

“I have been married for 28 years, and there was nothing in the way of hand-crafted invitations back then.

“My advice to anyone would be to have an open view of what you’re looking for, don’t get too bogged down or panic about it.

“Have an open view and listen to my ideas, that’s when everything will start to flow.”

For more information, visit https://www.rsvpbyamanda.com/

