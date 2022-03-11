Children’s hospice charity opens new Aberdeen office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Children’s hospice charity opens new Aberdeen office

By Denny Andonova
March 11, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 1:26 pm
Chas volunteering development manager Fiona Harvey and senior community fundraiser Emma Gartland at the opening of the new Aberdeen Chas office. Image supplied by Chas.
A charity has cut the red ribbon on a brand new office in Aberdeen to help support even more children and young people.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas), which offers family support to children and young people with life-shortening conditions, was forced to close their previous centre due to the pandemic.

However, they recently made the decision to open a premises for their team of dedicated volunteers in the north-east to meet the increasing demand for their services.

Emma Gartland, senior community fundraiser for Aberdeen, said: “We are so excited to move into our new premises in Aberdeen in 2022, which is also our 30th anniversary year.

“The office is in a perfect location to help us connect with our supporters, volunteering team and fundraisers across the region to help raise vital funds to keep the joy alive for the children and families we support in our hospices, at home and in hospital.

“It’s great we now have somewhere to meet and plan future events and partnerships as well as a place for members of our care team and other Chas staff to have a place to connect.”

