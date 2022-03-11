Children’s hospice charity opens new Aberdeen office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity has cut the red ribbon on a brand new office in Aberdeen to help support even more children and young people.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas), which offers family support to children and young people with life-shortening conditions, was forced to close their previous centre due to the pandemic.

However, they recently made the decision to open a premises for their team of dedicated volunteers in the north-east to meet the increasing demand for their services.

Emma Gartland, senior community fundraiser for Aberdeen, said: “We are so excited to move into our new premises in Aberdeen in 2022, which is also our 30th anniversary year.

“The office is in a perfect location to help us connect with our supporters, volunteering team and fundraisers across the region to help raise vital funds to keep the joy alive for the children and families we support in our hospices, at home and in hospital.

“It’s great we now have somewhere to meet and plan future events and partnerships as well as a place for members of our care team and other Chas staff to have a place to connect.”