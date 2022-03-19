Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Dons have chance to make amends for poor campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists Dons have chance to make amends for poor campaign

By Paul Third
March 19, 2022, 5:58 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin insists Aberdeen must make the most of their chance to make amends for a poor season.

The Dons recorded their first league win since Boxing Day with a 3-1 win against Hibernian at Pittodrie to move within two points of the top six.

The result gives Aberdeen renewed hope of finishing a disappointing campaign with a flourish and Goodwin has urged his side to build on his first win as Dons boss.

He said: “Today was really pleasing. We’ve had a really good couple of weeks with the players and their attitude and application in training has been excellent, exactly what we wanted.

“It means as a group we still have a chance to make amends for the season.

“The players are an honest group, they don’t need told what has happened hasn’t been acceptable for a club of this size.

“We’re in a position we shouldn’t be in with the quality we have in the squad.

“We’ve got time I think, we’ve got a couple of games to put it right if everything goes in our favour, albeit we are relying on other teams to do us a favour.

“We still believe we have a chance and we won’t give up, we’ll keep trying.”

Hibs boss unhappy with refereeing decisions

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney believes referee Alan Muir got two decisions wrong in the game as he believes the first penalty should not have been awarded.

Maloney believes defender Ryan Porteous also should not have been sent off for the foul on Ross McCrorie for the second half.

He said: “In the last half hour being down to ten men, it skews the feeling. But the game changed with two decisions.

“For the first penalty, the ball hits Rocky’s knee before it hit his arm. The rules mean it shouldn’t be a penalty.

“It was definitely a penalty with Ryan but he made a genuine attempt to win the ball, so he shouldn’t be red carded. The two decisions change the game.

“We weren’t playing fantastically well in the first half but Aberdeen weren’t creating much opportunities. The penalty changed that.

“People make mistakes, I think the referee thought Ryan didn’t make an attempt to win the ball but if you look at it back he does go for the ball.

“He gets the man so it’s a penalty, but the red card is incorrect.

“He (Muir) didn’t see the ball deflect off Rocky’s knee onto his arm. If he’s got that wrong he says he apologises. But people make mistakes.

“When we have moments like that, it’s very difficult. But that’s football.

“At the moment I think I will appeal it. We’ll look at it on Monday but for me it was incorrect. It’s disappointing because it has a big effect on the game.

“The other disappointing thing from the set-play is there is a free header, so the player should score in the first instance.

“Going down to 10 men makes it very difficult.”

