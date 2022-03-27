150th Open: Countdown to historic Open begins with spectacular light and sound show at R&A clubhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
150th Open: Countdown to historic Open begins with spectacular light and sound show at R&A clubhouse

By Steve Scott
March 27, 2022, 9:49 am
The light show at St Andrews' R&A clubhouse.
The light show at St Andrews' R&A clubhouse.

The countdown to the 150th Open has begun in earnest at St Andrews with a spectacular light and sound show at the historic Royal and Ancient clubhouse.

A state-of-the-art production, narrated by Scots Hollywood star Gerard Butler, was beamed on to the sandstone edifice of the iconic building in front of a large crowd of St Andrews residents.

The show illustrated key moments of the Open’s history. It charted the journey of golf’s oldest championship first held at Prestwick in 1860, and showing some of the great moments and stars of the 149 championships since.

Tribute to Ukraine part of the show

The tribute to Ukraine during the light show.

The show also showed solidarity with the people of war-ravaged Ukraine. The yellow and blue colours of the nation’s flag were projected onto the clubhouse.

The light show is just the beginning of a series of events to mark the 150th Open. Further festivities will be launched throughout the next few months, culminating in a Celebration of Champions’ Tournament on the eve of the Open proper. The championship will be played from July 14-17.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The R&A Celebration of Light was a spectacular way to continue our countdown to The 150th Open at St Andrews.

“You felt a real sense of excitement among the spectators who attended this evening. We enjoyed reliving the iconic moments which have made this great Championship so revered by millions of fans.

“The 150th Open is going to be a momentous occasion for golf. We look forward with great anticipation to seeing the world’s best men’s golfers create more history when they compete for the Claret Jug over the Old Course in just over three months’ time.”

Build-up continues over the next months

For those unable to make it in person to experience the show, the entire display is now available to watch via The Open’s social media channels (@TheOpen) and TheOpen.com.

The R&A has been working with Rolex, a Patron of The Open, to develop a series of exclusive content. This will be published via TheOpen.com in the lead up to the Championship.

‘The Journey’ will provide a unique insight into golf’s oldest major championship. It will focus on players, fans and the moments that have been written into history. The series launched last month and will continue over the coming months.

