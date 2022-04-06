Missing Aberdeen man, Justin Green, believed to be in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man missing from Aberdeen could be in Edinburgh, police believe.

Concern is mounting for Justin Green, who was reported missing from the city’s Charlotte Street area on Monday.

Police believe the 48-year-old may have travelled to Edinburgh.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins and of average build, with short shaved hair.

Mr Green is believed to be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence said: “As time passes since Justin was last seen, our concern for his wellbeing continues to grow.

“We are appealing for anyone in the Aberdeen or Edinburgh areas with any information on his whereabouts to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about Mr Green’s whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident number 2977 of April 5.