Let down by set down: The airports with the most expensive drop-off fees

Holidaymakers have been urged to check drop-off and pick-up charges at UK airports this summer as research reveals they could be stung by “exorbitant” fees and fines.

Manchester and Stansted airports were said to be the worst offenders, with drivers facing a minimum charge for entering so-called “kiss and fly” zones, with a cost of £25 for overstaying.

However, Scottish airports offer more favourable costs with Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow at £4 for 10 minutes with concessions for electric cars, and Inverness allowing cars to park for free for 10 minutes, and from 10-60 minutes at £4.70.

It comes as Aberdeen Airport announced an increase in airport drop-off prices earlier this year, with drivers passing through the express zone at the front of the terminal to be charged £1 extra to use the facility for a 10-minute period, from February 1.

The £4 fee will, however, be waived for electric vehicles owners, who will be able to access the facility free of charge for the first 10 minutes.

Operations director Mark Beveridge said the increase is an “imperative” part of their efforts to battle the impact of the pandemic – including the loss of two million passengers and several key routes, as well as more than 400 jobs.

The worst offenders were (in order) Manchester, Stansted, Gatwick, Luton and Bristol. At Manchester Airport, set-downs and collections cost £5 for five minutes, or £25 for anyone who stays more than 10 minutes, while Stansted airport sees a charge of £7 for 15 minutes, and £25 after that.

The cheapest airports for express set-down and pick-up were Jersey, Inverness, Cardiff, Belfast and Norwich, ranging from free (Jersey) to £3 for 20 minutes (Norwich).

Lee Puffett, managing director of travel insurer Start Travel, which conducted the research, said: “With travel expenses rising rapidly, travellers are looking for ways to save money.

“Some airports are profiting from poor travel planning, so don’t be caught out with costly drop-off and pick-up fees.

“Be sure to research your airport carefully before you set off – often there are free ways to drop passengers at the airport. Saving money requires a little forward planning.”