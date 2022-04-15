Staff at Banff care home ordered to improve wound care for residents – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Staff at Banff care home ordered to improve wound care for residents – again

By Louise Glen
April 15, 2022, 7:13 pm
Banff Care Home has been rated 'adequate' by the Care Inspectorate.

Banff Care Home has been told to improve how it looks after the wounds of residents.

It is the second time the Care Inspectorate has raised concerns about the wound care procedures at the home in Colleonard Road.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit to the 50-bed home on March 29 to find out how well people in the home were being supported during the pandemic.

A previous visit in February 2022 had made a number of requirements of the home’s owners Banff Care Limited.

Majority of requirements were met

Inspectors found the majority of previous requirements had been met, but said improvements were still required, grading it “adequate”.

Banff Care home has been asked to improve its wound management. Picture by Shutterstock.

Care is graded on a six point scale where one is unsatisfactory and six is excellent – adequate is third on the scale.

A report into the care home said: “Staff had been working hard to implement the findings from the previous inspection on February 3 and 7.

“Further work is needed in relation to care planning, particularly wound care planning.

“We have restated the requirement regarding wound management with an extended timescale of June 24, 2022.”

Improvements in wound care had resulted in positive outcomes for one person, inspectors noted.

“However there were some inconsistencies in the wound care plans for other people, with gaps noted in the recording within the assessment and evaluation tools,” the report added.

New requirement for people living with a learning disability

The report added a new requirement for improvement at the home focusing on “improving provision for the people who have learning disabilities”.

Banff Care Home. Picture by Google.

Banff Care Home has been told to review the needs and outcomes of all of the people living with a learning disability within the home. The home is registered for  up to 10 people with disabilities.

It asked staff to “adopt valid tools for communication for people with learning
disabilities” and to provide training to relevant staff” specific to supporting people with learning disabilities in a care home for older people”.

The requirement must be met by June 24, 2022.

