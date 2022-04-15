Staff at Banff care home ordered to improve wound care for residents – again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banff Care Home has been told to improve how it looks after the wounds of residents.

It is the second time the Care Inspectorate has raised concerns about the wound care procedures at the home in Colleonard Road.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit to the 50-bed home on March 29 to find out how well people in the home were being supported during the pandemic.

A previous visit in February 2022 had made a number of requirements of the home’s owners Banff Care Limited.

Majority of requirements were met

Inspectors found the majority of previous requirements had been met, but said improvements were still required, grading it “adequate”.

Care is graded on a six point scale where one is unsatisfactory and six is excellent – adequate is third on the scale.

A report into the care home said: “Staff had been working hard to implement the findings from the previous inspection on February 3 and 7.

“Further work is needed in relation to care planning, particularly wound care planning.

“We have restated the requirement regarding wound management with an extended timescale of June 24, 2022.”

Improvements in wound care had resulted in positive outcomes for one person, inspectors noted.

“However there were some inconsistencies in the wound care plans for other people, with gaps noted in the recording within the assessment and evaluation tools,” the report added.

New requirement for people living with a learning disability

The report added a new requirement for improvement at the home focusing on “improving provision for the people who have learning disabilities”.

Banff Care Home has been told to review the needs and outcomes of all of the people living with a learning disability within the home. The home is registered for up to 10 people with disabilities.

It asked staff to “adopt valid tools for communication for people with learning

disabilities” and to provide training to relevant staff” specific to supporting people with learning disabilities in a care home for older people”.

The requirement must be met by June 24, 2022.