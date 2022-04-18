Juniors: Stonehaven crowned First Division champions without kicking a ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Juniors: Stonehaven crowned First Division champions without kicking a ball

By Reporter
April 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Russell McBride made a winning start as Fraserburgh United boss
Stonehaven are the McBookie.com First Division champions, clinching the title despite their match at Dufftown being postponed due to an unplayable surface.

Stoneywood Parkvale’s challenge came to an end when they were beaten 4-1 at Fraserburgh United in Russell McBride’s first match in charge.

Bottom club Aberdeen University lost 4-1 at home to Sunnybank, who leapfrog Dufftown into third in the table.

The race for the Second Division title remains very much alive with Forres Thistle and Rothie Rovers picking up three points on the road.

The Jags had Brandon Hutcheson (2) and Matty Davidson on target in the win at Newmachar United while Jamie McKinnon and Ewan Clark scored for Rovers at Islavale.

The Rothienorman side trail Thistle by two points with two to play, one more than their challengers.

In the other game, Cruden Bay were too strong for Whitehills, running out 4-1 victors.

At Milton Park, it finished all square between Banchory St Ternan and Colony Park with Kyle Harker on the mark for Saints and Connor Killoh replying.

Penalty shoot-out win sends Dee through to cup final

Banks o’ Dee are through to the final of the McLeman Cup after requiring spot kicks to see off Montrose Roselea at Links Park.

Calum Watson and Liam Bailey twice gave the home side the lead only for Rob Armstong and Magnus Watson to level.

Dee won the resultant shootout 3-1 with Marc Young converting the deciding kick.

It was also penalties in the quarter final tie at Crombie Park between Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle with the visitors prevailing 4-3 after it had finished 1-1 in normal time.

Ryan Smart was the home scorer with James Bain responding.

Thistle will now play Dyce, who hammered Hall Russell United 7-0 at Ian Mair Park where the goals came from George Mead (2), Mark Bartlet (2), Ryan Wallace, Sam Robertson and Jordan Leyden.

Ryan McPherson and Rorie Macleod fired the goals that saw Burghead Thistle defeat New Elgin 2-1 to go top of Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan 1, Colony Park 1.

FIRST DIVISION – Aberdeen University 1, Sunnybank 4; Dufftown P, Stonehaven P; Fraserburgh United 4, Stoneywood Parkvale 1.

SECOND DIVISION – Cruden Bay 4, Whitehills 1; Islavale 0, Rothie Rovers 2; Newmachar United 0, Forres Thistle 3.

McLEMAN CUP – Quarter-final: Culter 1, Bridge of Don Thistle 1 (Bridge of Don Thistle won 4-3 on penalties); Dyce 7, Hall Russell United 0.

Semi-final: Montrose Roselea 2, Banks o’ Dee 2 (Banks o’ Dee won 3-1 on penalties).

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1: Burghead Thistle 2, New Elgin 1

