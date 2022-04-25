New £20,000 funding for NatureScot programme to connect young people with nature

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fund designed to get young people involved in tackling climate change and protecting their environment has been relaunched.

NatureScotland has announced £20,000 support for its Future Routes Fund, which was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The scheme aims to increase young people’s interest and motivation to connect with nature, while also providing the means and support for those keen to take positive action.

Another of their goals is to reduce eco-anxiety in young people.

The programme, aimed at those aged 11-26, will support innovative and creative ideas for promoting nature.

With warnings like an increase in the risk of extreme droughts, NatureScot is devoted to raising awareness of the ways climate change is affecting the planet.

Abi Gardner, the agency’s biodiversity and climate change engagement officer believes there has been a change in how young people engage with nature since the start of the pandemic.

She said: “We saw young people value nature more and more, and, it is vital that we continue to support everyone to feel engaged and empowered to take positive action for nature and the environment.

“It’s so important to reduce barriers to accessing green spaces and equip young Scots to be leaders in addressing the twin challenges of the climate and biodiversity crises.

“The Future Routes Fund welcomes ideas from young people for young people and their communities.

“We look forward to seeing the imagination and creativity behind the applications for 2022, and helping them become a reality.”

By young people, for young people

Those interested in the scheme who have a project in mind are encouraged to submit their idea to the programme through a simple application process – by filling out a form, submitting a video or voice recording.

These submissions will be reviewed by a panel of young people who will select the projects with the most potential to inspire young people and their communities.

The Future Routes Fund was originally created by Scotland’s youth biodiversity panel, ReRoute.

The fund launched back in 2018 as part of Scotland’s Year of Young People with £100,000 for young people to organise activities and projects to encourage their peers to engage with nature.

Individuals can apply for funding of between £500 to £2,000 and teams can apply for £1,000 to £5,000.

Those interested in applying have until the May 29 and can do so on NatureScot’s website.