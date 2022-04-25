New £20,000 funding for NatureScot programme to connect young people with nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News

New £20,000 funding for NatureScot programme to connect young people with nature

By Joanna Bremner
April 25, 2022, 10:55 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:53 am
View of Nature Reserve at Loch Kinord
"Our goal is a nature-rich, net-zero future for Scotland," says NatureScot.

A fund designed to get young people involved in tackling climate change and protecting their environment has been relaunched.

NatureScotland has announced £20,000 support for its Future Routes Fund, which was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The scheme aims to increase young people’s interest and motivation to connect with nature, while also providing the means and support for those keen to take positive action.

Another of their goals is to reduce eco-anxiety in young people.

The programme, aimed at those aged 11-26, will support innovative and creative ideas for promoting nature.

With warnings like an increase in the risk of extreme droughts, NatureScot is devoted to raising awareness of the ways climate change is affecting the planet.

Abi Gardner, the agency’s biodiversity and climate change engagement officer believes there has been a change in how young people engage with nature since the start of the pandemic.

View of Glen Affric
“Responding to the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change, we work to protect and restore nature by inspiring everyone to value our natural world,” the mission statement of NatureScot.

She said: “We saw young people value nature more and more, and, it is vital that we continue to support everyone to feel engaged and empowered to take positive action for nature and the environment.

“It’s so important to reduce barriers to accessing green spaces and equip young Scots to be leaders in addressing the twin challenges of the climate and biodiversity crises.

“The Future Routes Fund welcomes ideas from young people for young people and their communities.

“We look forward to seeing the imagination and creativity behind the applications for 2022, and helping them become a reality.”

By young people, for young people

Those interested in the scheme who have a project in mind are encouraged to submit their idea to the programme through a simple application process – by filling out a form, submitting a video or voice recording.

These submissions will be reviewed by a panel of young people who will select the projects with the most potential to inspire young people and their communities.

The Future Routes Fund was originally created by Scotland’s youth biodiversity panel, ReRoute.

The fund launched back in 2018 as part of Scotland’s Year of Young People with £100,000 for young people to organise activities and projects to encourage their peers to engage with nature.

Individuals can apply for funding of between £500 to £2,000 and teams can apply for £1,000 to £5,000.

Those interested in applying have until the May 29 and can do so on NatureScot’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal