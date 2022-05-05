Charity ensures more cancer patients get help as cost of living rises

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity will help more cancer patients in the north and north-east who are struggling with higher fuel bills this year.

Macmillan Cancer Support is more than doubling the emergency funds across Scotland expecting more people than ever will need financial help.

Last year Macmillan gave out around £1.5 million in grants to almost 4,000 people in Scotland to help them pay for basic necessities.

Energy price hike adding to cost of living

This included more than £150,000 going to 414 people in the north and north-east.

Some 230 people in Aberdeen shared £83,900, while £49,750 went to 136 people in Highland and £17, 050 to 48 people in Moray.

As energy prices rocket, adding to the cost of living, the charity is bracing itself for a flood of people looking for support.

Research by Macmillan found that across the UK, 83% of people diagnosed with cancer suffered a financial impact.

The grants are most commonly used for keeping homes warm during cancer treatment and clothing when treatment results in body changes such as weight loss.

Patients also use the money for beds or bedding and travel costs to get to and from treatment.

Janice Preston, head of partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Scotland, urges people living with cancer to seek help.

“These figures demonstrate how badly a cancer diagnosis can impact a person financially.

“I don’t think we’ve even touched the surface of how catastrophic this month’s increase in living costs are going to affect people facing a life-threatening illness.

“It shouldn’t be like this with a cancer diagnosis and we want to make sure that people with cancer know Macmillan are here for them, whatever it takes.

‘You’re not alone’

“You don’t have to struggle. You’re not alone, there’s help and support here for you.”

The charity’s Support Line on 0808 808 0000 is open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm.

Issy Fairclough, welfare rights case worker for the Highland Macmillan Citizens Advice Bureau Partnership, said: “Every day I see the difference a Macmillan grant can have on someone’s life.

“A cancer diagnosis has a profound effect on someone not just physically and emotionally but also financially.

“Going through treatment people can feel the cold a lot more and need the heating on all day.

“That cost mounts up, especially in the Highlands where people pay more for their heating and may rely on oil fired central heating systems or storage heaters, and many have poorly insulated homes.

“That’s where the Macmillan grant can really help and take some of that financial stress away. It can be a lifeline to a lot of people.

“Most aren’t aware of what help they’re entitled to. The grant is a one-off payment of £350 that helps with the extra costs a cancer diagnosis can bring.

“It can pay for new bedding and new clothes if that person has lost or gained weight due to treatment, and it can help pay for transport to hospital appointments.”

One 44-year-old woman from Inverness recently diagnosed with bowel cancer has been struggling to pay her bills while waiting on her benefits being processed.

I would have struggled to make ends meet without the grant.” Inverness cancer patient

She said: “My income dropped to Statutory Sick Pay when I took time off work after my bowel cancer diagnosis.

“My caseworker applied for all the benefits I was entitled to and the Macmillan grant really helped cover my electricity and gas bills, and food shopping until my benefits were processed.

“I would have struggled to make ends meet without the grant.”

A 72-year-old man from Ross-shire, lives in an old property and is worried the oil for his heating will run out.

‘I feel the cold much more’

“I live in a very old house and my oil heating is really expensive. The cost has doubled in the last few weeks and I am on a pension. It doesn’t go very far.

“I was worried because my oil had nearly run out. I am feeling the cold much more because I have terminal cancer.

“The adviser applied for a Macmillan grant for me, which I’ve used to get heating oil.

“She also got me benefits which means I don’t have to worry and can concentrate on spending what time I have left without being anxious about turning my heating on.”

