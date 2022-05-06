‘It was a risk – but it paid off’: Jim Gifford secures seat in new ward as independent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It was a risk – but it paid off’: Jim Gifford secures seat in new ward as independent

By Denny Andonova
May 6, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 6:00 pm
Jim Gifford is determined to fight plans for a quarry at Beauty Hill. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Jim Gifford is determined to fight plans for a quarry at Beauty Hill. Picture by Paul Glendell.

After taking “a calculated risk” to stand in a new ward, Jim Gifford is “delighted” to be returning to council chambers.

The former Aberdeenshire Council leader stepped into this year’s elections with several big decisions hanging over his head, which could have easily cost him his job.

After three decades of political devotion to the Conservative party, Mr Gifford decided to stand as an independent candidate for the first time since 2007.

And just to add on to the “daunting” uncertainty of joining the fight without a party behind him, he also let go of his 15-year-old seat in Mid-Formartine to seek election in East Garioch.

This change was so that he can take up arms against proposals to create a quarry the “size of 12 football pitches” on his doorstep at Whitecairns.

Ready to take reins of new ward

However, with a total of 321 votes, he was one of the four successful candidates alongside Dominic Lonchay (Conservatives), Trevor Mason (Lib Dems) and Glen Reid (SNP).

He said: “I’m very relieved and delighted that the people of East Garioch have put some support my way that got me across the line as one of the councillors.

“You put yourself forward to these things and you have no idea – especially this year – what the outcome will be.

“It was a calculated risk  – standing in a new ward for the first time and especially standing as an independent. It was quite daunting, but thankfully it has paid off.

“And we are going straight in it on Monday. It will be good learn the ropes in a new ward and meeting the new community councils. And even though it’s a different ward, the priorities are the same – road safety, provision of good schools, speeding, etc.

“All I can say is, huge gratitude to everybody who voted for me and I look forward to representing them.”




