Staff at Elgin nursery praised for positive ‘role modelling’ following inspection

By Lottie Hood
May 10, 2022, 3:31 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 3:36 pm
Linkwood Nursery is attached to Linkwood Primary School which opened last year. Picture by Jason Hedges.
An Elgin nursery has received top marks following an unannounced inspection.

Staff at Linkwood Nursery impressed inspectors with their level of care and excellence.

The service achieved ‘very good’ in quality of care and support, environment, staffing and management and leadership.

The nursery looks after up to 56 children aged three years to primary school age.

It is attached to Linkwood Primary School which opened in 2021. The building of the primary school was delayed for two years and costed £12.8 million.

Located on the outskirts of Elgin, the nursery was praised for its “significant strengths” in aspects of care it provided.

The space for children to play was described as a well-organised “spacious, open and bright playroom” where children appeared happy and confident.

The facilities were clean and tidy and staff worked well together creating a “strong cohesive team”.

Children well cared for and felt safe

In their report, the inspectors state: “Children had formed positive and nurturing relationships with staff that helped them to feel cared for and safe.

“Staff responded sensitively to a child that was feeling overwhelmed, their calm and mindful approach helped the child to manage their emotions and settle back into play.”

“They had an attentive and unassuming manner with the children, their role modelling helped children learn about self-regulation, self respect and to be socially comfortable with their peers.

“The well motivated, enthusiastic approach of staff, most of whom were qualified and experienced, was clearly beneficial to children’s learning and development.”

Parents were worked closely with and were involved in the creation of their child’s personal plan. Those spoken to by inspectors added to this praise saying the children loved the staff and often chatted about them.

They felt those employed knew the children very well which helped the youngsters to develop and learn. It also helped to build trust and helped many parents to know their child was safe and well cared for.

