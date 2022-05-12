Plans lodged to build 50 new homes on the outskirts of Westhill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the UK’s biggest homebuilders has unveiled plans to build 50 new homes on the edge of Westhill.

Cala Homes (North) has submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for “much-needed housing” on the western edge of Westhill at Burnland.

The proposed development site is located to the north of Burnland Park and would feature a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Affordable housing would also be created

Affordable housing is also expected to be included in the plans.

The firm submitted a Proposal of Application Notice for the development to the local authority in December.

That was followed by a 12-week community consultation period where local residents and other stakeholders worked closely with the firm to help shape its plans for the site.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), said the development would “create a natural extension of a popular residential location”.

He also noted this would complete the final phase of the masterplan for the area.

New homes at Westhill would be ‘popular’ for buyers

He added: “Westhill is a very popular location for homebuyers due to its excellent transport links, close proximity to Aberdeen and abundance of local amenities including shops, leisure and sports facilities, schools and green space.

“The homes proposed would be carefully integrated to complement the existing surroundings, with much consideration given to the creation of attractive, plentiful open spaces, all designed to Cala’s exacting standards.

“We look forward to receiving a decision in due course.”