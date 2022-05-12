Plans lodged to build 50 new homes on the outskirts of Westhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans lodged to build 50 new homes on the outskirts of Westhill

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
An artist's impression of the proposed new housing development at Westhill
An artist's impression of the proposed new housing development at Westhill.

One of the UK’s biggest homebuilders has unveiled plans to build 50 new homes on the edge of Westhill.

Cala Homes (North) has submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for “much-needed housing” on the western edge of Westhill at Burnland.

The proposed development site is located to the north of Burnland Park and would feature a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Affordable housing would also be created

Affordable housing is also expected to be included in the plans.

The firm submitted a Proposal of Application Notice for the development to the local authority in December.

That was followed by a 12-week community consultation period where local residents and other stakeholders worked closely with the firm to help shape its plans for the site.

An artist's impression of the proposed new Cala Homes development on the edge of Westhill
An artist’s impression of the proposed new Cala Homes development on the edge of Westhill.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), said the development would “create a natural extension of a popular residential location”.

He also noted this would complete the final phase of the masterplan for the area.

New homes at Westhill would be ‘popular’ for buyers

He added: “Westhill is a very popular location for homebuyers due to its excellent transport links, close proximity to Aberdeen and abundance of local amenities including shops, leisure and sports facilities, schools and green space.

“The homes proposed would be carefully integrated to complement the existing surroundings, with much consideration given to the creation of attractive, plentiful open spaces, all designed to Cala’s exacting standards.

“We look forward to receiving a decision in due course.”

