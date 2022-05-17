Who will lead Moray Council? Crucial vote will decide who forms the new administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who will lead Moray Council? Crucial vote will decide who forms the new administration

By Sean McAngus
May 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:40 am
On Wednesday, a vote will determine whether Tories or SNP lead the council.
A crucial vote on Wednesday will decide the make-up of the new Moray Council administration.

The in-person full council meeting will be a key milestone for the SNP and Conservatives as they battle to control the local authority.

The region’s two biggest political groups will put forward their proposals for convenor, leaders, and other roles.

Since the election, both parties have agreed their leadership teams and engaged in discussions with other parties and councillors.

The Moray Council administration will be decided on Wednesday

The Conservatives, who hold the largest number of seats, with 11, are led by new councillors Neil McLennan and Kathleen Robertson who work as co-leaders.

The joint leaders of the SNP, who have eight seats, are Graham Leadbitter and Shona Morrison.

There are 26 seats on the local authority, therefore any administration would need at least 14 members for a majority.

Parties vying for support

Other parties with seats on the council are Labour, with three, independents, with two and the Liberal Democrat and Greens who each have one.

In previous years, it has taken three weeks or a month to form an administration.

And it will be members from the smaller parties and the independents who may be crucial in deciding who leads the council.

Avoid deck of cards to decide leadership of Moray Council

Back in December, the leadership of Moray Council was decided by drawing cards.

Conservatives supported by two independents lodged a takeover bid for the authority from the SNP minority administration.

SNP councillor Aaron McLean drew a jack to beat Conservative councillor Tim Eagle with a seven. Photo: DCT Media

Both the SNP and Conservative proposals received 12 votes with independent Amy Taylor, a former SNP councillor, abstaining.

The Conservative group leader at the time Tim Eagle and senior SNP councillor Aaron McLean met to cut a deck of cards.

Mr Eagle went first and drew a seven, Mr McLean then drew a jack to keep the SNP in power in Moray.

Tories hope to lead Moray Council

Tory co-leader Neil McLennan said: “We want to avoid the cut of the cards to decide the leadership of Moray Council.

“We have been really chuffed with the numbers of Tory councillors elected.

“There are many ways to make the numbers needed to form an administration.

“We want a vision to deliver and help Moray thrive going forward.

“And we will have to wait and see what happens on Wednesday.

We hope other councillors follow through on the wishes of the people.”

Neil McLennan

“We hope other councillors follow through on the wishes of the people.

“Our discussions have been positive and we have managed to show our positive vision for Moray.”

SNP Graham Leadbitter was the council leader in the last term. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s Graham Leadbitter said: “Discussions are still live to form a progressive administration.

“These discussions haven’t reached a conclusion.

“It was clear from the result of the election, the public favours a centre and left-of-centre progressive policy agenda.

“We are seeking to take forward a progressive administration which requires backing from other councillors who have broadly similar votes.”

