The Highland Cycle Ability Centre – changing lives through cycling

By Donna MacAllister
June 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 6:40 pm
Four young people in a berg buggy at Highland Cycle Ability Centre
(L-R) Kady Torrence, Kyle Fraser in the front, with pupil support assistant Julie MacIntosh and their classmate Sophie Watson back seat passengers.

Just outside Inverness lies a race track with a difference.

You won’t find super cars or motorbikes tearing round the corners.

Instead adapted bikes rule the road and give children with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to race and ride bikes in a safe environment.

A vision comes true

The specially-selected bikes lined up outside the centre.

It has been nearly nine years to the day since the Highland Cycle Ability Centre opened its 1.2km track at Cantray, near Cawdor.

It was founded by Alastair and Joanna McGregor, whose son James, 52, is a wheelchair-user.

They found there was nowhere in the country for people with disabilities to learn how to cycle.

Often specially-adapted bikes are needed to help people with complex needs get the benefits of cycling.

A tandem-bike which allows safe cycling for people with visual impairments.

They decided to set up their own through a trust called The Watermill Foundation, which receives funding from a range of sources, and now welcomes thousands of visitors a year who use the centre’s fleet of specially-adapted bikes.

Vida Dawson is a teacher at Drummond School in Inverness for pupils with additional support needs.

Two pupils in her class are deaf, one struggles with poor eyesight, another child has Down’s syndrome, and two others have autism.

“Only one pupil in my class can ride a normal bike – but here at the Highland Cycle Ability Centre everyone can ride on something,” she said.

“We are talking about children with quite severe additional support needs but that doesn’t stop the centre from providing for us.

“They all just love being there, they love being in the open air and they love having that freedom to ride.”

Anna Macleod, a pupil at Inverness Royal Academy, benefits from the extra cycling confidence the track can give.

Racing towards cycling confidence

This is echoed by Nairn Academy pupil support assistant Grace Chisholm, whose group of pupils come to the cycling centre every Friday.

The pupils have additional support needs and require extra guidance to ride their bikes independently.

She said: “I think it’s a really important place because it’s building confidence and gives children a chance to learn new skills.”

Sharing the strain: Grace Chisholm and pupil Amy Wallace zoom round the track in a tandem bike.

The centre has regular bikes and more than 50 adapted bikes ranging from three-wheeled handcycles for people with mobility problems to running-bikes for those with with conditions like cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease.

There are also tandem bikes, detachable tandems for wheelchair users, as well as three-wheeler recumbent bikes for those with neck, back, and arm problems.

The centre also has electric bikes, including four-wheeled go-karts.

‘Seeing determination shine through’

Lori Thompson.

Track facilitator Lori Thompson said watching the enjoyment on young people’s faces is the best job satisfaction around.

She said: “I find it especially touching when people who are blind get on the bikes, they can still cycle with someone doing the steering.”

Although the centre’s focus is young people with disabilities, people of all ages and abilities can book ahead to use the bikes.

There is a fee of £5 per bike, with no charge for carers and parents.

Centre staff bring a selection of the bikes to care homes and events.

The charity takes the bikes on tour all around the north for use at care homes, events and competitions.

Lori is always particularly impressed by elderly people who come back to cycling after a long time.

“People in their 80s and 90s also like to learn how to ride or get back in the saddle,” said Lori.

“It’s really great to see that determination not to give up shine through.”

For more information contact highlandcycleabilitycentre@yahoo.co.uk or call 07546 517 312.

