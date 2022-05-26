Come pretty up: Ditsy florals and candy colours perfect for summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Come pretty up: Ditsy florals and candy colours perfect for summer

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Pretty florals are in this season with pieces such as this Nobody's Child Daisy Jumpsuit from Very.
Pretty florals are in this season with pieces such as this Nobody's Child Daisy Jumpsuit from Very.

Some advertising slogans really stick in the memory even when the original campaign is long gone.

Ronseal’s “It does exactly what it says on the tin” is often re-quoted when the situation calls for it and the same goes for Nike’s “Just do it”.

Top, £19.99, New Look.

Marketing experts agree that the best campaign messages are brief but memorable – although some longer slogans and jingles are so catchy they can be recited word for word years later.

Sometimes all it takes is for someone to hum the tune and there you are remembering all the words to the Cadbury’s Flake advert where the woman paints a watercolour in a field and decides it’s better when turned on its side.

Skirt, £23.99, New Look.

In the 1970s Richard Shops had an especially catchy jingle, which went something like this: “Richard shops are filled with all the pretty things, soft and lovely pretty things to wear. Hey there, pretty thing, make the world a prettier place. Come pretty up, come buy your clothes at Richard Shops.”

Dress, £25.99, New Look.

Shoppers of a certain age might be reminded of this campaign if looking around the High Street this month because pretty is well and truly back in fashion.

Ditsy florals and candy colours abound along with polka dots and ginghams.

Fabrics are light and floaty as well as tiered, draped and gathered.

Crochet and beading in sugary pinks, sky blues and minty greens make appearances on accessories.

Shorts, £15.99, New Look.

The look is so romantic and nostalgic it’s enough to make a person want to grab some watercolours and a bar of the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate and spend the afternoon painting in a meadow.

Top picks…

Dress, £25.99, New Look.
Strawberry Vine Cream Midi Skirt, £59.50,  Oliver Bonas.
Strawberry Vine Print Cream Top, £49.50, Oliver Bonas.
Green tie back dress, £18, Primark.
Love Mark Heyes Broiderie Midi Dress, £65, Freemans.
Nobody’s Child Daisy Jumpsuit, £55, Very.

 

