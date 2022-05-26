Come pretty up: Ditsy florals and candy colours perfect for summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some advertising slogans really stick in the memory even when the original campaign is long gone.

Ronseal’s “It does exactly what it says on the tin” is often re-quoted when the situation calls for it and the same goes for Nike’s “Just do it”.

Marketing experts agree that the best campaign messages are brief but memorable – although some longer slogans and jingles are so catchy they can be recited word for word years later.

Sometimes all it takes is for someone to hum the tune and there you are remembering all the words to the Cadbury’s Flake advert where the woman paints a watercolour in a field and decides it’s better when turned on its side.

In the 1970s Richard Shops had an especially catchy jingle, which went something like this: “Richard shops are filled with all the pretty things, soft and lovely pretty things to wear. Hey there, pretty thing, make the world a prettier place. Come pretty up, come buy your clothes at Richard Shops.”

Shoppers of a certain age might be reminded of this campaign if looking around the High Street this month because pretty is well and truly back in fashion.

Ditsy florals and candy colours abound along with polka dots and ginghams.

Fabrics are light and floaty as well as tiered, draped and gathered.

Crochet and beading in sugary pinks, sky blues and minty greens make appearances on accessories.

The look is so romantic and nostalgic it’s enough to make a person want to grab some watercolours and a bar of the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate and spend the afternoon painting in a meadow.

Top picks…