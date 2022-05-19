Family of late Aberdeenshire man to take part in Kiltwalk to honour his memory 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of late Aberdeenshire man to take part in Kiltwalk to honour his memory 

By Chris Cromar
May 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:49 am
Richard Huxtable (centre) with son Robert (right) and daughter Ellie (left) on the West Highland Way.
The family of a north-east man who died at the start of the pandemic will do the Kiltwalk in his memory this month.

Richard Huxtable, from Daviot, was “never happier” than when he was walking.

Mr Huxtable, a familiar face in agricultural circles through his work as a case officer with charity RSABI, died suddenly in March 2020.

Lockdown meant there was no opportunity for family and friends to get together and remember the 55-year-old, but next weekend they will do just that.

The Kiltwalk returns to Aberdeen on May 29, and some of his family have signed up for the 26-mile route to Potarch in his honour.

His wife, Sharon, two of his three children, and other loved ones will be raising cash for RSABI, which provides practical, emotional and financial support to people in the Scottish agricultural industry.

Before working for RSABI, Mr Huxtable worked as a farm manager and consultant at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Richard Huxtable will be remembered during the Kiltwalk next weekend.

‘Generous’ and ‘well-liked’

Described as a “generous” and “well-liked” member of his community, he was a regular supporter of Highland League football club Inverurie Locos Works and loved golf.

In 2017, he walked the West Highland Way with members of his family while his wife acted as the support crew, providing meals and plasters.

Now ready to pull on her walking shoes as part of  Teamhux, Mrs Huxtable said: “People have been so kind and generous with their donations for such a good cause, but the best thing has been to see the lovely comments that people have left on the JustGiving site remembering Richard.”

So far, they have raised more than £3,100, beating their target of £200.

If anyone would like to remember Mr Huxtable or support what the RSABI does, visit the JustGiving page at: justgiving.com/teamhux 

