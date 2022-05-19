Family of late Aberdeenshire man to take part in Kiltwalk to honour his memory 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a north-east man who died at the start of the pandemic will do the Kiltwalk in his memory this month.

Richard Huxtable, from Daviot, was “never happier” than when he was walking.

Mr Huxtable, a familiar face in agricultural circles through his work as a case officer with charity RSABI, died suddenly in March 2020.

Lockdown meant there was no opportunity for family and friends to get together and remember the 55-year-old, but next weekend they will do just that.

The Kiltwalk returns to Aberdeen on May 29, and some of his family have signed up for the 26-mile route to Potarch in his honour.

His wife, Sharon, two of his three children, and other loved ones will be raising cash for RSABI, which provides practical, emotional and financial support to people in the Scottish agricultural industry.

Before working for RSABI, Mr Huxtable worked as a farm manager and consultant at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

‘Generous’ and ‘well-liked’

Described as a “generous” and “well-liked” member of his community, he was a regular supporter of Highland League football club Inverurie Locos Works and loved golf.

In 2017, he walked the West Highland Way with members of his family while his wife acted as the support crew, providing meals and plasters.

Now ready to pull on her walking shoes as part of Teamhux, Mrs Huxtable said: “People have been so kind and generous with their donations for such a good cause, but the best thing has been to see the lovely comments that people have left on the JustGiving site remembering Richard.”

So far, they have raised more than £3,100, beating their target of £200.

If anyone would like to remember Mr Huxtable or support what the RSABI does, visit the JustGiving page at: justgiving.com/teamhux