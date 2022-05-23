Cyclist taken to hospital after collapsing on Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Cyclist taken to hospital after collapsing on Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
May 23, 2022, 10:22 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 1:54 pm
Beach Esplanade has been closed off by police between Accommodation Road and the Leisure Centre. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Beach Esplanade has been closed off by police between Accommodation Road and the Leisure Centre. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

An Aberdeen man has been taken to hospital after he fell ill while cycling along the beach.

Locals raised the alarm at around 5.15am after they found the man collapsed by his bike on Beach Esplanade.

Police cordoned off the road between Accommodation Road and the Beach Leisure Centre while an investigation was under way.

Officers were seen examining the scene for about five hours to piece what happened, with all motorists being advised to avoid the area.

Officers remain at the scene while an investigation is under way. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment, however, his condition is currently unknown.

The road reopened to traffic at around 10am.

A police spokesman said: “A man was found collapsed with his bicycle on Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen, around 5.15am on Monday, May 23, and was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.

“The road was closed while inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. It reopened at around 10am.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal