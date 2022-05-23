Cyclist taken to hospital after collapsing on Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen man has been taken to hospital after he fell ill while cycling along the beach.

Locals raised the alarm at around 5.15am after they found the man collapsed by his bike on Beach Esplanade.

Police cordoned off the road between Accommodation Road and the Beach Leisure Centre while an investigation was under way.

Officers were seen examining the scene for about five hours to piece what happened, with all motorists being advised to avoid the area.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment, however, his condition is currently unknown.

The road reopened to traffic at around 10am.

A police spokesman said: “A man was found collapsed with his bicycle on Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen, around 5.15am on Monday, May 23, and was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.

“The road was closed while inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. It reopened at around 10am.”