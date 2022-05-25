Longest serving First Minister – 25 memories of Nicola Sturgeon’s visits By Jamie Ross May 25, 2022, 8:22 am Nicola Sturgeon meets with campaigners at Eilidh Whiteford's campaign office in Fraserburgh in 2017. Picture by Jamie Ross. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon photo gallery Picture gallery SNP More from the Press and Journal News team News Cyclist taken to hospital after collapsing on Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen May 23, 20220 News Weekend court roll – a cop, a racing driver and a mixed martial arts fighter May 22, 2022 Premium Content News The Big Food Appeal: What’s the difference between a foodbank and community pantry? May 20, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Traffic builds up as resurfacing work begins on Aberdeen’s Market Street RSNO and SCO announce Aberdeen Concert Series English singer Paul Young to take Aberdeen fans “Behind The Lens” Tom and Luke Stoltman breeze past the opening rounds of the World’s Strongest Man competition Investigation under way after rabbit killed at Aberdeen supermarket’s car park Gene-edited crops to be fast-tracked in England