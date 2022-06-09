Is this Aberdeen’s new deep-fried mascot? We taste test snack sensation the Rowie Fritter By Andy Morton June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm 0 comments [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen butteries food and drink Video Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal News team News The Highland Cycle Ability Centre – changing lives through cycling June 8, 20220 News Sean Wallace: Add-ons and sell-on clause must be key to Liverpool’s bid for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay June 8, 20220 Premium Content Aberdeen FC Liverpool fans hail imminent move for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay as a ‘great piece of business by both parties’ June 7, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Ryan Crighton: Green freeport would save north-east and accelerate journey to net zero Ross County loan signings could take time to materialise, with Malky Mackay insisting Staggies at behest of other factors Extra Moray cash to be used to give 149 pupils music lessons – and bring back the bagpipes Forres boss Steven MacDonald delighted to secure Ben Barron; Steven Anderson leaves Wick and Strathspey appoint head of development Woman driving with no lights at night had crack cocaine in her system Premium Content Cricket: Crescent refuse to underestimate struggling Aberdeen Grammar
Conversation