Two men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow in connection with a string of thefts and road traffic offences.

The pair, aged 21 and 22, charged in connection with offences in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas.

Police say the incidents occurred between Friday, May 27, and Sunday, May 29.

Both men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 31.