Orkney earns ‘unenviable’ Scottish record for fatalities on its roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Orkney earns ‘unenviable’ Scottish record for fatalities on its roads

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
June 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 1:27 pm
The side of a Scottish fire truck.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended 14 traffic collisions in the last year.

Orkney now has the highest rate of fatalities due to road traffic collisions per 10,000 population in Scotland, according to fire service data.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) attended 14 road traffic collisions in the local authority area over the last year. Four people were killed in these collisions.

The figure for Orkney road deaths from the four years before was either zero or one.

According to the SRFS data, the newest figure means Orkney now has the highest five-year average for RTC fatalities in Scotland, per 10,000 population.

Seven fatalities over five years have given the isles county a rate of 3.13. For comparison, the lowest was seen in East Dunbartonshire, with 0.09.

The number of RTCs attended has also seen an upward trend over the last five years. In the two years between 2018 and 2020 the figure was nine in each year. From 2020 to 2021 it was 12.  Now it’s 14.

Fourteen collisions, four fatalities

The figures were presented at a recent meeting of Orkney Council’s Police and Fire Sub-Committee by station commander at Kirkwall Community Fire Station John McKenna.

He stressed that these were only figures for RTCs attended by the SRFS. The police and ambulance services will have attended even more.

He said Orkney road deaths now has “an unenviable record” – but the fire service is committed to turning this around.

A multi-agency road safety event is due to take place in the centre of Kirkwall on July 2.

Speaking to the LDR service recently, Mr McKenna said he noticed a trend in RTCs after he began his job in Orkney a year ago.

However, he could offer no explanation of what has contributed to the rise in incidents, as the SRFS doesn’t carry out that kind of analysis.

He said: “Firefighters are well aware of the devastating aftermath of road traffic collisions for all those involved.

“We know that statistics vary considerably each year and sadly in Orkney, seven people have been killed in these types of incidents over the past five years. Four of those were in the last year.”

Road safety event to take place next month

“We fully support initiatives that help reduce serious injuries and fatalities.

“At the Kirkwall safety event, our crews will provide virtual reality headsets to give people a stark experience of what it’s like to be involved in a road traffic collision.

“We’ll also demonstrate CPR and specialist equipment used to safely extract casualties trapped within a vehicle.”

Mr McKenna said there’s evidence that a road safety event will reduce Orkney road deaths. After they held the last one, the SRFS didn’t record one in the five years after.

Aside from the SRFS, the Scottish Ambulance Service, Road Safety Forum and Police Scotland will be involved.

It is hoped there will be a speaker from the charity Spinal Injuries Scotland. The SRFS will demonstrate a vehicle extrication demo Broad Street, Kirkwall.

The Orkney road safety event will take place on Saturday, 2 July at Broad Street, Kirkwall, between 9am and 2pm.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal