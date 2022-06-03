Jubilee Gallery: From garden displays to tea parties and fancy dress, the fun has begun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jubilee Gallery: From garden displays to tea parties and fancy dress, the fun has begun

By Denny Andonova and Ross Hempseed
June 3, 2022, 10:35 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 5:57 pm
Platinum jubilee celebrations
A Platinum Jubilee bale art display at Craskins Farm near Tarland, Aberdeenshire. Image supplied by Jenna Ross.

Countless events are being held across the country to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with flags, bunting, music and colourful displays.

The long weekend of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne – the first British monarch to achieve this feat – kicked off yesterday.

Thousands of people gathered at various locations across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands to light a beacon in the Queen’s honour.

And while the majority of events will be held on Saturday and Sunday with a range of street parties planned over the Jubilee bank holiday, some have joined the fun already.

From garden and hay bale displays to tea parties and fancy dress, here are some of the best pictures of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the north and north-east so far.

An amazing display at Bennachie View Care Home in Inverurie to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Along with the sculpture of the Queen at the care home’s entrance, members have also created a red London bus with the whole Royal Family on it. Image supplied.
Platinum jubilee celebrations
The hall and chapel of St Andrew’s Church in Inverurie were beautifully decorated with floral displays and a specially crafted crown display. Locals said the church “has never looked more beautiful” – “simply breath-taking”. Image supplied.
The crowns at St Andrews Church were made by Alan Robertson and Duncan Naismith, while the floral displays were put together by Eileen Robertson and her team of ladies. Image supplied.
Platinum jubilee celebrations
A sumptuous afternoon tea was served to more than 180 people at St Andrew’s Church in Inverurie on Saturday, May 28, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. and raise funds for local causes. Donations from bake and souvenir sales came to the “magnificent” total of £1,910. Image supplied.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A colourful bale art display at Craskins Farm in Tarland. The display was created by Jenna Ross, who was made an OBE in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Birthday Honours on Wednesday. Image supplied.
The display has been created by handy materials found at Craskins Farm and present the Queen’s carriage, led by two of her mighty guards. Image supplied.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Charleston Nursery in Cove, Aberdeen, put on a great event of British fun with the Queen herself arriving to greet the pupils. Image supplied.
Platinum jubilee celebrations
Agneta Rankin has created a Jubilee window display at Alford Post Office, which has become a “real talking point” in the village. Image supplied.

A garden display tribute to Her majesty the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee by Nicky Jenkins of Aberdeen. Image by Ian Michie.
Using a a mix of special shiny and glitter paints and pencils, Margaret Mcguigan from Aberdeen created a portrait of the Queen. Picture supplied by Margaret Mcguigan.
Platinum Jubilee Street party at Angusfield Place, Aberdeen. People were able to bring their own food to bask in the warm weather with friends. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Kids with Union flags painted on their faces to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and the Queen’ s 70 years on the throne complete with crowns. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Platinum jubilee celebrations
Children with their stuffed animal at a street party in Aberdeen decked out in the colours of the Union flag; red, white and blue. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Ladies celebrated the historic occasion with some bubbly and prepared to enjoy the festivities. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Crowds gathered in the warm weather for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Lucy Townhill decorates her paper crown as dad Stuart looks on. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT
Platinum jubilee celebrations
Jim, Sandra and Lachlan Park were enjoying the celebrations. Pic: Kath Flannery/DCT

Want to be included in our gallery? Share your pictures with us by e-mailing livenews@ajl.co.uk

Tags

Conversation

