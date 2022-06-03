Jubilee Gallery: From garden displays to tea parties and fancy dress, the fun has begun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Countless events are being held across the country to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with flags, bunting, music and colourful displays.

The long weekend of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne – the first British monarch to achieve this feat – kicked off yesterday.

Thousands of people gathered at various locations across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands to light a beacon in the Queen’s honour.

And while the majority of events will be held on Saturday and Sunday with a range of street parties planned over the Jubilee bank holiday, some have joined the fun already.

From garden and hay bale displays to tea parties and fancy dress, here are some of the best pictures of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the north and north-east so far.

Want to be included in our gallery? Share your pictures with us by e-mailing livenews@ajl.co.uk