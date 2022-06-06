Kings of Europe: Aberdeen FC 2008’s win prestigious European trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kings of Europe: Aberdeen FC 2008’s win prestigious European trophy

By Sean Wallace
June 6, 2022, 1:50 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 6:16 pm
Aberdeen 2008's pose with the Flint Micasa Cup before boarding their flight home.
Aberdeen 2008’s are kings of Europe after winning the prestigious Flint Micasa Cup.

The Pittodrie youngsters triumphed in a 64 team tournament to secure Euro glory in Norway.

In a superb achievement, the young Dons defeated Red Bull Leipzig of Germany in the final to take the silverware.

Jack Searle netted to put the Dons ahead in the final but Red Bull Leipzig equalised late on to set up a grand stand finish.

With the final finishing 1-1 the match went to penalties.

The Reds held their nerve to triumph 5-4 in the penalty shoot out to lift the trophy.

Joseph Teasdale converted the winning spot kick to secure a memorable trophy success for Aberdeen.

Liverpool defeated in semi-final

Aberdeen had set up the final showdown with a 1-0 defeat of Liverpool in the semis.

Cayden McGuinness scored the goal for the Dons against Liverpool.

 

Aberdeen 2008’s came through the qualification stages undefeated, scoring 12 goals without reply.

In the seven games in the qualifying stages the Dons won six and drew one to set up the clash with Liverpool.

Dons 2011’s secure third in Holland

The 2008’s title success was another high in a memorable week for Aberdeen’s emerging talent.

Aberdeen’s 2011 age group had just days earlier secured an impressive third-placed finish in the Jorrit Hendrix Cup in Holland.

Aberdeen 2011’s had narrowly lost out 1-0 to Burussia Monchengladbach in the semi-final.

However they defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-1 to secure third spot in the tournament.

Aberdeen 2010’s shine in Germany

Meanwhile the Aberdeen 2010 age group also produced an impressive performance in the Pfingst Cup in Germany.

The young Dons were undefeated throughout the tournament until an all or nothing clash with Eintracht Frankfurt for a spot in the final.

Aberdeen narrowly lost 2-0 to the German club.

[[title]]

[[text]]
[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title]]

