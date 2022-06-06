Kings of Europe: Aberdeen FC 2008’s win prestigious European trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen 2008’s are kings of Europe after winning the prestigious Flint Micasa Cup.

The Pittodrie youngsters triumphed in a 64 team tournament to secure Euro glory in Norway.

In a superb achievement, the young Dons defeated Red Bull Leipzig of Germany in the final to take the silverware.

Jack Searle netted to put the Dons ahead in the final but Red Bull Leipzig equalised late on to set up a grand stand finish.

With the final finishing 1-1 the match went to penalties.

The Reds held their nerve to triumph 5-4 in the penalty shoot out to lift the trophy.

Joseph Teasdale converted the winning spot kick to secure a memorable trophy success for Aberdeen.

Bringing the trophy home ✈️ pic.twitter.com/B40Tl0t58K — Aberdeen FC Youth Academy (@AberdeenFCYouth) June 6, 2022

Liverpool defeated in semi-final

Aberdeen had set up the final showdown with a 1-0 defeat of Liverpool in the semis.

Cayden McGuinness scored the goal for the Dons against Liverpool.

Think we’ve a few new @AberdeenFC fans in Europe!!!! Incredible scenes 🤩 https://t.co/hrbu9r7i6O — Aberdeen FC Youth Academy (@AberdeenFCYouth) June 6, 2022

Aberdeen 2008’s came through the qualification stages undefeated, scoring 12 goals without reply.

In the seven games in the qualifying stages the Dons won six and drew one to set up the clash with Liverpool.

Flint Micasa Cup 🇳🇴 Day 1 Update

2008 Age Group As one of the seeded teams, @AberdeenFC came through qualification undefeated, scoring 12 goals without reply. Some quality goals including this absolute 🚀 from Liam!#YoungDonsInEurope 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/LWVEtGe0Wr — Aberdeen FC Youth Academy (@AberdeenFCYouth) June 4, 2022

Dons 2011’s secure third in Holland

The 2008’s title success was another high in a memorable week for Aberdeen’s emerging talent.

Aberdeen’s 2011 age group had just days earlier secured an impressive third-placed finish in the Jorrit Hendrix Cup in Holland.

Aberdeen 2011’s had narrowly lost out 1-0 to Burussia Monchengladbach in the semi-final.

However they defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-1 to secure third spot in the tournament.

Jorrit Hendrix Tournament Update

2011 Age Group in 🇳🇱 Incredible achievement from the young @AberdeenFC side! Having lost out to Borussia Monchengladbach (0-1) in the Semi Final, we then secured an impressive 3rd place with a win over AZ Alkmaar (2-1). #YoungDonsInEurope🥉 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WrkOleSygx — Aberdeen FC Youth Academy (@AberdeenFCYouth) June 5, 2022

Aberdeen 2010’s shine in Germany

Meanwhile the Aberdeen 2010 age group also produced an impressive performance in the Pfingst Cup in Germany.

The young Dons were undefeated throughout the tournament until an all or nothing clash with Eintracht Frankfurt for a spot in the final.

Aberdeen narrowly lost 2-0 to the German club.