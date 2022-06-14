‘Cigarettes today, alcohol tomorrow’: Readers react to Scottish smoking ban suggestions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Suggestions Scotland should impose a phased smoking ban have divided reader opinion, with some in agreement and others advocating the right to choose.

Last week the Scottish Government confirmed it was considering options for how it can create a “smoke-free generation” by 2034.

The comments followed a review in England which recommended a phased smoking ban is brought in.

This would raise the legal age for buying cigarettes from 18 by one year annually, until no-one was old enough to purchase them.

Efforts in New Zealand to ban current under-14s from ever buying tobacco in their lifetimes were also namechecked by the Scottish Government.

We asked our readers for their thoughts – with many thinking it’s a step too far.

‘Smokers have suffered enough’

One common theme with readers on the Press & Journal and Evening Express Facebook pages was the right to choose.

Commenters said it was up to the individual whether or not they partake in smoking – and this wasn’t a decision that the Scottish Government should be allowed to influence.

Existing curbs, such as a ban on smoking indoors in public places, were also raised with the suggestion tobacco users have “suffered enough” already.

Some of our commenters agreed with the Scottish Government’s position.

Others suggested a compromise where it would be banned in public places, allowing smokers to continue without impacting others to the same extent.

Another common thread was the idea of a “slippery slope” – if smoking is banned, what’s next?

One commenter claimed it was a “quick path to authoritarianism”, adding: “Cigarettes today, alcohol tomorrow.”

There was concern that such a move would drive tobacco sales underground, rather than preventing people from smoking.

The issue of safe consumption rooms for certain substances was also raised, with claims it would be hypocritical to ban smoking while allowing the use of some drugs.

