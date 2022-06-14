‘Cigarettes today, alcohol tomorrow’: Readers react to Scottish smoking ban suggestions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Cigarettes today, alcohol tomorrow’: Readers react to Scottish smoking ban suggestions

By James Wyllie
June 14, 2022, 6:00 am
We asked our readers for their thoughts on a potential phased smoking ban for Scotland.
Suggestions Scotland should impose a phased smoking ban have divided reader opinion, with some in agreement and others advocating the right to choose.

Last week the Scottish Government confirmed it was considering options for how it can create a “smoke-free generation” by 2034.

The comments followed a review in England which recommended a phased smoking ban is brought in.

This would raise the legal age for buying cigarettes from 18 by one year annually, until no-one was old enough to purchase them.

Efforts in New Zealand to ban current under-14s from ever buying tobacco in their lifetimes were also namechecked by the Scottish Government.

We asked our readers for their thoughts – with many thinking it’s a step too far.

‘Smokers have suffered enough’

Some readers said decisions on smoking should be left to individuals.

One common theme with readers on the Press & Journal and Evening Express Facebook pages was the right to choose.

Commenters said it was up to the individual whether or not they partake in smoking – and this wasn’t a decision that the Scottish Government should be allowed to influence.

Existing curbs, such as a ban on smoking indoors in public places, were also raised with the suggestion tobacco users have “suffered enough” already.

Some of our commenters agreed with the Scottish Government’s position.

Others suggested a compromise where it would be banned in public places, allowing smokers to continue without impacting others to the same extent.

Another common thread was the idea of a “slippery slope” – if smoking is banned, what’s next?

One commenter claimed it was a “quick path to authoritarianism”, adding: “Cigarettes today, alcohol tomorrow.”

There was concern that such a move would drive tobacco sales underground, rather than preventing people from smoking.

The issue of safe consumption rooms for certain substances was also raised, with claims it would be hypocritical to ban smoking while allowing the use of some drugs.

Where do you stand on the matter?

Have your say in our poll and comments section below.

