‘The aim was to transform the core of Fraserburgh’: Celebration of £6.8million project to be held

An event celebrating a £6.8million regeneration of Fraserburgh’s built heritage will take place on Saturday.

The Fraserburgh 2021 project, part of the town’s regeneration strategy and action plan, will culminate with a number of events for the public.

These include an exhibition of before and after images of the key projects in the Faithlie Centre, the switch-on of the Temperance Fountain and the unveiling of the Thomas Blake Glover statue in the new Glover Garden.

Provost Judy Whyte, who will officially open the celebrations, will fill the first refillable water bottle from the restored Temperance Fountain, which has been relocated to its original position in the town square during the project.

Storytellers, in the character of historical figures from the town, will bring Fraserburgh’s past to life outside the Faithlie Centre, the Temperance Fountain, Anderson House, the Saltoun Mausoleum and Glover’s Birthplace.

In the event of poor weather, the storytelling will take place at the Faithlie Centre.

‘Transform the core of Fraserburgh’

Banff and Buchan area committee chairwoman Doreen Mair said: “The Fraserburgh 2021 partners have delivered almost £7million of investment to the built heritage of the town since 2015. The aim was to transform the core of Fraserburgh, boosting enterprise and improving the economic success and vibrancy of the town and giving the Fraserburgh community pride in this unique and historic place.

“Some of the scheme’s projects, such as the Faithlie Centre, have already won prestigious national awards, recognising the transformational nature of Fraserburgh 2021.”

The town renewal heritage project also recently won an award for planning excellence from the Royal Town Planning Institute in Edinburgh.

Projects that were praised included the Faithlie Centre, shopfront transformations, the Mausoleum and the Clydesdale Bank.

Mrs Whyte added: “Fraserburgh has unique character and a heritage to be proud of. This community-led project has restored many buildings and brought others which were underutilised or unused back to useful and attractive assets for the whole community to enjoy.

“I hope the people of Fraserburgh will join the celebrations on Saturday, June 25 to mark the completion of this project.”

The event will run from 10am-2pm.