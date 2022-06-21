‘The aim was to transform the core of Fraserburgh’: Celebration of £6.8million project to be held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The aim was to transform the core of Fraserburgh’: Celebration of £6.8million project to be held

By Chris Cromar
June 21, 2022, 2:52 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 5:05 pm
Regeneration works started in Fraserburgh town centre in 2017.
An event celebrating a £6.8million regeneration of Fraserburgh’s built heritage will take place on Saturday.

The Fraserburgh 2021 project, part of the town’s regeneration strategy and action plan, will culminate with a number of events for the public.

These include an exhibition of before and after images of the key projects in the Faithlie Centre, the switch-on of the Temperance Fountain and the unveiling of the Thomas Blake Glover statue in the new Glover Garden.

Provost Judy Whyte, who will officially open the celebrations, will fill the first refillable water bottle from the restored Temperance Fountain, which has been relocated to its original position in the town square during the project.

Storytellers, in the character of historical figures from the town, will bring Fraserburgh’s past to life outside the Faithlie Centre, the Temperance Fountain, Anderson House, the Saltoun Mausoleum and Glover’s Birthplace.

In the event of poor weather, the storytelling will take place at the Faithlie Centre.

The Faithlie Centre in Fraserburgh was one of the first projects completed, and won the Scottish Design Awards 2020.

‘Transform the core of Fraserburgh’

Banff and Buchan area committee chairwoman Doreen Mair said: “The Fraserburgh 2021 partners have delivered almost £7million of investment to the built heritage of the town since 2015. The aim was to transform the core of Fraserburgh, boosting enterprise and improving the economic success and vibrancy of the town and giving the Fraserburgh community pride in this unique and historic place.

“Some of the scheme’s projects, such as the Faithlie Centre, have already won prestigious national awards, recognising the transformational nature of Fraserburgh 2021.”

The town renewal heritage project also recently won an award for planning excellence from the Royal Town Planning Institute in Edinburgh.

Projects that were praised included the Faithlie Centre, shopfront transformations, the Mausoleum and the Clydesdale Bank.

The Faithlie Centre in Fraserburgh has won awards. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Mrs Whyte added: “Fraserburgh has unique character and a heritage to be proud of. This community-led project has restored many buildings and brought others which were underutilised or unused back to useful and attractive assets for the whole community to enjoy.

“I hope the people of Fraserburgh will join the celebrations on Saturday, June 25 to mark the completion of this project.”

The event will run from 10am-2pm.

