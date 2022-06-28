Coastguard helping to save life on land, as well as sea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The coastguard has invested in lifesaving equipment to help protect the lives of those living in rural communities.

It says it is increasing access to Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) by putting them in lifeboat stations and in its vehicles across the country.

Nearly 500 AED’s have already been fitted.

It is hoped the equipment will help to “fill some critical gaps” in accessing lifesaving equipment in the most remote areas of the UK.

Dr Paddy Morgan, HM Coastguard’s medical director said: “Minutes really do matter in the event of a cardiac arrest and having rapid access to an AED can make a significant difference to the chances of someone going home to their loved one or not.

“Working with our partners in the other emergency services, we have become an integral part of the network that reduces the time to effective defibrillation for people in our communities in an emergency,” he said.

Chief coastguard of Her Majesty’s Coastguard, Peter Mizen added: “For over 200 years, our aim has been to keep people safe at the coast and out at sea and looking after those around us as well as our own people is intrinsic to that.

“As the national maritime emergency service, we have a wider role to play as part of local communities, often in remote and rural locations where we provide essential support for our emergency services partners.

“By carrying them in our vehicles, it also means they are immediately on hand for our teams who may come across emergencies on their regular safety patrols and when we attend public events.”