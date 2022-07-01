Aberdeen nursery worker who ‘roughly’ handled children given warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen nursery worker who ‘roughly’ handled children given warning

By Ross Hempseed
July 1, 2022, 2:54 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 3:52 pm
Aberdeen Nursery worker
Great Western Pre-school in Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen nursery worker has been issued with a warning amid concerns about her rough behaviour towards children in her care.

Melody Copland was working at Great Western Pre-School in Aberdeen when the complaints were made.

The 23-year-old has now gone before the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), who have ruled her fitness to practise has been impaired.

The watchdog heard about several incidents involving the assistant classroom, including one when she “roughly” picked up a child and sat them in a chair “forcefully”.

She was also found to have roughly pulled a child’s leg while putting him to bed and yanked another’s ear when taking their temperature in February 2021.

Disparaging comments were also made about the children while in their presence, including: “I can’t cope with him today; I don’t want anything to do with him today”.

‘Disregard for safety and wellbeing of the children’

While speaking to the same staff member in the presence of the children, she reportedly said “oh she is crying again; I am fed up of this child, she is always crying”.

She also referred to one of the children in her care as “a pain in the butt”.

Ms Copland was found to have failed in seven key areas of the Code of Practice for Social Service Workers, in force since November 2016.

The SSSC noted her behaviour demonstrated “a disregard for the safety and wellbeing of the children”.

When asked about the incidents, Ms Copland admitted pushing a chair forcefully, which caused a child to hit their chest off a table, but it was an accident.

While the SSSC report stated that her conduct was “unacceptable” and “serious” she did not mean to harm the children in her care.

Ms Copland has been given a warning on her registration and is to remain under supervision by her employer for nine months while also completing additional training.

