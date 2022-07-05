New plans for Kirkwall’s old library to go to planning committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New plans for Kirkwall’s old library to go to planning committee

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kirkwall's old library
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Plans to convert the Kirkwall's old library in Kirkwall into residential units will go to the planning committee this week Picture shows; The old library in Kirkwall. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 05/07/2022

Plans to convert the listed Kirkwall library into homes will go to a vote after officials recommended refusal.

A proposed conversion of Kirkwall’s old Carnegie library and part of the adjoined Sound Archive into 10 houses and four flats will go to Orkney council’s planning committee.

However, due to an objections from roads services, council officers have recommended that the committee turn down planning permission.

The library, at 8 Laing Street, was most recently used as the home for Grooves Records shop and a gallery. However the business moved out last year, leaving the building empty.

While the interior of the building would see a drastic change under the proposals, the character and appearance of the listed building would stay the same.

Plans to create residential units in the old library will go to the planning committee this week.

The plans, put forward by local businessman Neil Stevenson, would also see the music venue section of Archive Coffee, next door to the library, walled off and converted into residential units.

However, the council’s roads services have taken issue with the Kirkwall library development over the lack of parking. With no parking featuring in the plans, roads services have said it would make the area’s parking problems even worse.

The department has said, with plans for 14 residential units, there should be an equal number of parking spaces provided.

Despite this guidance from officers, the council decided not to use delegated powers to refuse the application outright. Instead, the decision will fall to the planning committee.

The meeting of Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee will take place on Wednesday from 9.30am.

