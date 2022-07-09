Aberdeen and shire third worst place in Scotland for DUI offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen and shire third worst place in Scotland for DUI offences

By Felicity Donohoe
July 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Police Scotland has urged drivers to be aware of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol this summer.
With Police Scotland launching their summer drink drive campaign this week, figures show that driving under the influence (DUI) is 21% higher than it was 10 years ago – and Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has taken third spot in Scotland for offences.

The drink and drug drive hotspot of Scotland is the City of Glasgow with 917 offences, followed by North Lanarkshire (774), Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire (737), Highland (589) and the City of Edinburgh (505).

Bottom of the table are the Shetland Islands (25) and Orkney (26).

Whilst slightly down on the peak recorded last year, there were 7,773 DUI offences in 2021-2022 compared with 6,433 in 2012-2013.

It’s not worth the risk. You could lose your licence, your job and impact your loved ones

The Scottish drink drive limit was lowered in December 2014 from 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood (0.80‰ BAC) to 50mg (0.50‰ BAC).

A study of 1000 people in Scotland by breathalyser firm AlcoSense found that 53% of motorists have now reduced the amount of alcohol they drink, when they know they are driving either later the same day or the following morning.

Hunter Abbott, managing director of AlcoSense, said: “The lower limit has hardened anti-drink drive sentiment amongst the Scottish public, but there’s still a persistent minority who ignore the law and drive above that limit.

“That’s why enforcement is so important.  Only 2,185 motorists were convicted in Scotland last year for DUI offences, down 36% on the year before.”

Risks are high, say Police Scotland

During Police Scotland’s anti drink driving campaign in September, they tested 2,965 drivers with 628 detected over the limit.

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, head of road policing, said: “Our officers are out every day dealing with drink and drug drivers.

“This campaign brings an enhanced focus and we want people to understand it’s not worth the risk. You could lose your licence, your job and impact your loved ones.

“Traffic levels can be higher over the summer months and just one drink can be enough to affect your driving and the safety of those around you.

“If you are concerned someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, have the confidence to contact us via 101 or 999 in an emergency and we will take action.”

The campaign will be conducted through intelligence, road checks, high visibility and un-marked patrols.

Plan to get home safely

Mr Abbott added: “When you go out drinking this Summer, plan ahead for how you’ll get home – whether it’s walking, public transport, taxi or designated alcohol-free driver.

“Even a small amount of alcohol slows your reaction time, inhibits judgement and reduces both concentration and co-ordination – increasing the likelihood of an accident.

“At just 0.10‰ BAC (one fifth of the Scottish limit) you are 37% more likely to be involved in a fatal crash.”

