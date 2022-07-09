Aberdeen and shire third worst place in Scotland for DUI offences

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Police Scotland launching their summer drink drive campaign this week, figures show that driving under the influence (DUI) is 21% higher than it was 10 years ago – and Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has taken third spot in Scotland for offences.

The drink and drug drive hotspot of Scotland is the City of Glasgow with 917 offences, followed by North Lanarkshire (774), Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire (737), Highland (589) and the City of Edinburgh (505).

Bottom of the table are the Shetland Islands (25) and Orkney (26).

Whilst slightly down on the peak recorded last year, there were 7,773 DUI offences in 2021-2022 compared with 6,433 in 2012-2013.

It’s not worth the risk. You could lose your licence, your job and impact your loved ones

The Scottish drink drive limit was lowered in December 2014 from 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood (0.80‰ BAC) to 50mg (0.50‰ BAC).

A study of 1000 people in Scotland by breathalyser firm AlcoSense found that 53% of motorists have now reduced the amount of alcohol they drink, when they know they are driving either later the same day or the following morning.

Hunter Abbott, managing director of AlcoSense, said: “The lower limit has hardened anti-drink drive sentiment amongst the Scottish public, but there’s still a persistent minority who ignore the law and drive above that limit.

“That’s why enforcement is so important. Only 2,185 motorists were convicted in Scotland last year for DUI offences, down 36% on the year before.”

Risks are high, say Police Scotland

During Police Scotland’s anti drink driving campaign in September, they tested 2,965 drivers with 628 detected over the limit.

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, head of road policing, said: “Our officers are out every day dealing with drink and drug drivers.

“This campaign brings an enhanced focus and we want people to understand it’s not worth the risk. You could lose your licence, your job and impact your loved ones.

“Traffic levels can be higher over the summer months and just one drink can be enough to affect your driving and the safety of those around you.

“If you are concerned someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, have the confidence to contact us via 101 or 999 in an emergency and we will take action.”

The campaign will be conducted through intelligence, road checks, high visibility and un-marked patrols.

Plan to get home safely

Mr Abbott added: “When you go out drinking this Summer, plan ahead for how you’ll get home – whether it’s walking, public transport, taxi or designated alcohol-free driver.

“Even a small amount of alcohol slows your reaction time, inhibits judgement and reduces both concentration and co-ordination – increasing the likelihood of an accident.

“At just 0.10‰ BAC (one fifth of the Scottish limit) you are 37% more likely to be involved in a fatal crash.”