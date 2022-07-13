Johnstons of Elgin back in the black and on track for return to pre-pandemic sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnstons of Elgin back in the black and on track for return to pre-pandemic sales

By Keith Findlay
July 13, 2022, 5:08 pm
Johnstons of Elgin chief executive Chris Gaffney.
Cashmere manufacturer and retailer Johnstons of Elgin is expecting sales to reach pre-pandemic levels this year.

The family-owned company said the outlook for 2002 was good and it was on track for a return to the kind of trade it was enjoying before Covid-19.

New chief executive Chris Gaffney added the future was “positive” and the firm expected to continue to recruit staff and invest in extra capacity in the coming years.

He was speaking after Johnstons, established in 1797 on the banks of the River Lossie, revealed a return to the black in 2021.

The firm is heading towards its 225th anniversary later this year after posting annual pre-tax profits of £3.9 million, compared with losses of nearly £4.4m in 2020 as Covid impacted key markets. Sales in the latest period were up by 28% year-on-year, at £66.4m.

Johnstons said demand improved progressively last year and it started 2022 with employee numbers at a similar level to before the pandemic in 2019. Total headcount currently stands at around 1,000 people.

The four times Queen’s Award winner added: “The outlook for 2022 is good, with sales expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, though there are some headwinds in terms of cost inflation that will start to filter though in the latter part of the year and into 2023.

Mr Gaffney, who took up the reins as CEO last November after Simon Cotton stepped down, said: “2021 was a year of recovery for Johnstons and we are pleased to have bounced back so strongly.

“The skill of our craftspeople and the creativity of our design team, allows us to manufacture beautiful products that live for a long time in our customers wardrobes, whilst our use of natural fibres and control of our supply chain, through our mills in Scotland, enables us to better manage our environmental and social footprint.

“This combination makes us a strong partner for the luxury brands we work with and an engaging consumer brand in our own right.  The future is, therefore, positive, and we expect to continue to recruit staff and invest in additional capacity in the coming years.”

The 225th anniversary will be marked in October at the company’s two Scottish mills in Elgin and Hawick.

Johnstons is the UK’s largest independent producer of cashmere and fine woollens. It works closely with Mongolian goat herders who supply the cashmere fibre it uses in a range of luxury goods, such as scarves and jumpers.

Its retail business includes visitor centres at the mills, a shop in St Andrews, online store and flagship outlets at 77 New Bond Street, London and 11 Multrees Walk, Edinburgh. Last year the company opened two new outlets at Kildare in Ireland and Gretna in the south of Scotland.

Royal warrant holder

As well as its four prestigious Queen’s Awards, won in 1978, 1994, 2002 and 2021, the company boasts a royal warrant.

Mr Cotton led the firm for eight years before leaving to “pursue new opportunities“. He is due to join the board of Highlands and Islands Enterprise next April.

He was previously a member of the enterprise and skills strategic board for Scotland and helped found the Sustainable Fibre Alliance, promoting sustainable farming in China and Mongolia.

