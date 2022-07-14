RGU Graduations: Sports journalist Graham Hunter says it’s ‘affa fine’ to pick up honorary degree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RGU Graduations: Sports journalist Graham Hunter says it’s ‘affa fine’ to pick up honorary degree

By Chris Cromar
July 14, 2022, 7:57 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 8:04 pm
Graham Hunter with his honorary degree. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Graham Hunter with his honorary degree. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Football journalist and award-winning author Graham Hunter said it feels “affa fine” to have been recognised with an honorary degree from RGU.

Renowned for his knowledge of Spanish football, where he has lived for the past 20 years, the Aberdonian received a doctor of business administration (DBA) today for his contribution to sports journalism.

The author of the award-winning book Barca admitted he felt “a little bit confused” to be there, adding: “An ordinary fellow like me to be sitting amongst this grandeur and watching several hundred students who’ve been excellent at uni and are venturing off into the world, I feel smaller than that.”

While spending the last 20 years reporting on Spanish football, he has never lost his connection with his home city, and remains an avid Dons fan.

Despite living in Spain for 20 years, Graham Hunter is still an avid Aberdeen fan.

‘This is their day’

Mr Hunter gave a rousing speech to the graduates and the rest of those in attendance at P&J Live.

Discussing how he felt about being tasked with addressing the audience, he said: “I didn’t want to screw up, this is their day, they are the special people. And I don’t feel that even if you’re an honorary doctor, then it should be about you.

“I wanted to say things about my life and my career, I think I’ve been successful. I wanted them to click with these people. I didn’t want them to think of somebody, some old codger up in the stage boasting.”

The journalist, who attended Cults Academy and Aberdeen University, urged the graduands to keep believing in themselves.

“If you believe in the thing you’re doing, don’t let anybody tell you, ‘oh well, that’s putting me in a bad light’, or ‘we don’t do this’, ‘we don’t do things that way’.

“Don’t let other people that have never challenged or pushed or dared or been bold, they want to push you down.

“And these people will all find that, these students, as well taught as they’ve been, as brilliant as an institution this is, people will tell them ‘ah take your time’ or ‘you’ll have to wait’ or ‘you’re a woman you can’t do this’ or ‘you’re just a young man you can’t do this’.

“Don’t be pushed down and told it can’t happen.”

The Denis Law Streetsport has gone from strength to strength, and helps bring down antisocial behaviour in communities.

‘Remaining true to his roots

Mr Hunter also praised charity Denis Law Legacy Trust‘s flagship programme Streetsport, which is delivered in partnership with RGU.

“In 30 something years in this career, I’ve rarely come across more interesting, more impressive, more inspirational people than that,” he said.

Presenting his honour, university principal and vice-chancellor, Steve Olivier said: “Graham has made a significant contribution to not only sports journalism but to raising the profile of Spanish football worldwide throughout the last 20 years.

“His passion for Spanish football is truly inspiring and he has dedicated his highly successful media career to fostering relationships with leading footballers and clubs to take his reporting on Spain’s golden age of football to the global stage – all while remaining true to his roots by continuing to be a vocal supporter of Aberdeen FC.”

