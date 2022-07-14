RGU Graduations: Sports journalist Graham Hunter says it’s ‘affa fine’ to pick up honorary degree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football journalist and award-winning author Graham Hunter said it feels “affa fine” to have been recognised with an honorary degree from RGU.

Renowned for his knowledge of Spanish football, where he has lived for the past 20 years, the Aberdonian received a doctor of business administration (DBA) today for his contribution to sports journalism.

The author of the award-winning book Barca admitted he felt “a little bit confused” to be there, adding: “An ordinary fellow like me to be sitting amongst this grandeur and watching several hundred students who’ve been excellent at uni and are venturing off into the world, I feel smaller than that.”

While spending the last 20 years reporting on Spanish football, he has never lost his connection with his home city, and remains an avid Dons fan.

‘This is their day’

Mr Hunter gave a rousing speech to the graduates and the rest of those in attendance at P&J Live.

Discussing how he felt about being tasked with addressing the audience, he said: “I didn’t want to screw up, this is their day, they are the special people. And I don’t feel that even if you’re an honorary doctor, then it should be about you.

“I wanted to say things about my life and my career, I think I’ve been successful. I wanted them to click with these people. I didn’t want them to think of somebody, some old codger up in the stage boasting.”

The journalist, who attended Cults Academy and Aberdeen University, urged the graduands to keep believing in themselves.

“If you believe in the thing you’re doing, don’t let anybody tell you, ‘oh well, that’s putting me in a bad light’, or ‘we don’t do this’, ‘we don’t do things that way’.

“Don’t let other people that have never challenged or pushed or dared or been bold, they want to push you down.

“And these people will all find that, these students, as well taught as they’ve been, as brilliant as an institution this is, people will tell them ‘ah take your time’ or ‘you’ll have to wait’ or ‘you’re a woman you can’t do this’ or ‘you’re just a young man you can’t do this’.

“Don’t be pushed down and told it can’t happen.”

‘Remaining true to his roots

Mr Hunter also praised charity Denis Law Legacy Trust‘s flagship programme Streetsport, which is delivered in partnership with RGU.

“In 30 something years in this career, I’ve rarely come across more interesting, more impressive, more inspirational people than that,” he said.

Presenting his honour, university principal and vice-chancellor, Steve Olivier said: “Graham has made a significant contribution to not only sports journalism but to raising the profile of Spanish football worldwide throughout the last 20 years.

“His passion for Spanish football is truly inspiring and he has dedicated his highly successful media career to fostering relationships with leading footballers and clubs to take his reporting on Spain’s golden age of football to the global stage – all while remaining true to his roots by continuing to be a vocal supporter of Aberdeen FC.”

