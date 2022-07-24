Weekend court roll – potty-mouthed school outburst and a hair-grabbing family fight By The crime and courts team July 24, 2022, 6:00 am [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Sheriff Court court round-up Crime Elgin Sheriff Court Inverness Sheriff Court More from the Press and Journal News team News BP UK boss says windfall tax won’t affect North Sea investment plans July 21, 20220 Premium Content News Union chief warns Scotland’s bus industry is ‘in turmoil’ amid claims pay can vary by as much as £400 city to city July 21, 20220 Premium Content Local Business Stonehaven shop owner calls for ‘refill revolution’ as she launches new Chapelton outlet July 21, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Pete Wishart calls on Yes supporters to show ‘respect’ to unionists in 2023 referendum campaign Missing Stirlingshire man said to have travelled to the Western Isles Cricket Scotland board resigns ahead of independent report into racism release Peterhead target reinforcements this week ahead of League One start – and following fourth League Cup group stage loss Man injured in serious crash on the B977 near Balmedie Gavin Price says Elgin City will ‘suffer’ in League Two if they repeat second-half switch-off from Queen of the South loss