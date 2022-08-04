Deadline approaches for Society Awards 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deadline approaches for Society Awards 2022

By Ellie House
August 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 4, 2022, 6:59 am
The very first Society awards, held in 2019, has paved the way.
If you’re feeling nervous about entering The Society Awards 2022, I get it.

As much as I would love to pretend that I am a slick and hardened editor, that’s just not my style.

You see this is my very first Society awards do as well, and doing something for the first time can be a little bit nerve wracking.

Team Society can’t wait to meet you on the night.<br />From left to right: Ellie House, Jamie Wilde and Rosemary Lowne.

But I have no doubt that the awards, held in association with Aberdeen Inspired, are going to be fantastic.

The clock is also ticking as the deadline approaches, so don’t delay.

We’ve already received some fantastic applications, but I am personally urging anyone and everyone to get involved.

And if you don’t think you’ve got the credentials, I beg to differ.

Adrian Watson of Aberdeen Inspired, who is the headline sponsor for The Society Awards, 2022.

We’ve got 14 categories to choose from, complete with some new faces on the judging panel.

This long awaited celebration is all for you, because we want to recognise and reward hard working businesses within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s retail, well being, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.

It doesn’t get better than that, or does it?

The awards are of course free to enter, but you only have until midnight on August 14 to get your application in.

There’s plenty of categories to choose from, get entering.

It might seem a long way off during the height of summer, but the night in question will come round fast.

November 10, at The Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen.

Our dedicated events team are currently working away to make sure everything from entertainment to food is top notch.

In the meantime, I’ve been catching up with winners from the virtual event, held in 2020.

Hair/Beauty Business of the Year category, sponsored by Temple Clinic

Temple Clinic in Aberdeen has come on board as a sponsor.

You can’t move for excellent hairdressers in Aberdeen, so it seemed only right that we include a Hair/Beauty Business of the Year category.

We expect this category in particular to be hotly contested, but what are we looking for in the first place?

A hairdresser is like a good friend – they listen to our problems, offer us advice and generally make us feel good about ourselves.

This award recognises not only those who can provide a sleek cut or brighten up tired tresses, but those have continued to engage with customers despite hard times.

This category is also open to beauticians, nail artists, MUAs and salons that provide any kind of beauty treatments in Aberdeen and the Shire.

Popular salon, Harris & Fox, were victorious two years ago, and  Ryan Harris spoke to  us about the experience.

Ryan Harris of Harris and Fox, who were victorious at The Society Awards 2020.

“It’s been a crazy time full of highs and lows since winning the hair/beauty business of the year award,” said Ryan.

“It was a true honour to be crowned the winners, especially given that the business was only two years old at that point, it felt amazing to know that we’d built such a huge amount of public support for all that we do in such a short space of time.

“Society is such a great platform for supporting new businesses, and no doubt winning the award had a real positive impact on our public image.

“I’m so proud of how far our team has come and how hard they have worked all things considered, and 2022 is only going to bring bigger and better things for us.

“We wish the best of luck to all of this year’s nominees.”

Sponsoring this award is Temple Clinic.

Dr Sam Robson, who is part of the judging team, and Leah Calder of Temple Clinic Aberdeen.

Dr Sam Robson of Temple Clinic, will also be on the judging panel.

“Our local hair and beauty industry is always striving for excellence,” said Dr Robson.

“Aberdeen has an amazing array of talent in both sectors. It will be a challenge to pick only one winner from the entries”.

Health and Well- Being Award, sponsored by Gary Walker Wealth Management.

Gary Walker Wealth Management is sponsoring our well being category.

This category is open to any individual or business in Aberdeen or the Shire which has made a conscious effort to take care of the north-east both physically and mentally too.

From leisure facilities to personal trainers and those who offer alternative therapies, alongside fitness studios, the winner must be passionate and clear on what they offer.

Temple Clinic scooped this award in 2020, and it’s fair to say they’re still in shock.

“We were absolutely thrilled to have won in 2020,” said Rhoda Stewart of Temple Clinic.

Dr Sam Robson, who heads up Temple Clinic.

“The two nominees in our category – Sport Aberdeen and Movement Evolution are fantastic organizations – so we knew that there was stiff competition.

“To be honest, even qualifying as a finalist felt like such an enormous achievement so we were blown away by actually winning the award.”

Gary Walker Wealth Management are delighted to be sponsoring The Society Awards Health & Wellbeing Category.

“Wellbeing is a topic close to our hearts and a subject that we look to support in our own Financial Education and Wellbeing Programme,” said Shona MacAskill, Chartered Financial Planner at Gary Walker Wealth Management.

“We are really excited about the awards and wish all the nominees the best of luck”.

Home and Interiors Award – Sponsored by Stewart Milne Homes

Stewart Milne Homes is on the look out for independent interiors businesses.

We’re on the hunt for an independent business in Aberdeen or the Shire, who enable us all to create a place to call home.

Sponsoring this category is Stewart Milne Homes.

“Stewart Milne Homes are one of the UK’s leading independent homebuilding, construction and development companies, however our roots are here in Aberdeen,” said Peter Best, Sales and Marketing Director at Stewart Milne.

“At the heart of what we do is our passion for creating ‘people shaped places’ that our residents will love and cherish and are proud to call home.

“We are delighted to see the return of the Society Awards in 2022 and very proud to sponsor the Home and Interiors Award, which recognises independent businesses in Aberdeen who help their customers create their perfect home. ”

For more information, head to www.dctevents.com/event/societyawards/

 

