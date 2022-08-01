GALLERY: A Royal time celebrated at Turriff Show By Jamie Ross August 1, 2022, 7:24 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 8:16 pm The Princess Royal at the Turriff Show. All pictures by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags HRH Princess Anne Picture gallery Princess Anne Royals Scott Baxter Turriff Turriff Show More from News Aberdeen fan view: Further evidence why loaning players from rivals is a self-limiting policy 1 Weekend court roll – a gangster granny and hot tub crime machine Second Orkney community fridge project opens in Stromness - will others now follow? 0 Probe as woman, 35, dies at Brechin flat Readers' Ombudsman: Charting the way forward to ensure trust in journalism 0 Society Awards 2022 gets nod from Scottish Parliament Scotland's single-use plastics ban to finally take full effect next month 0 Weekend court roll – potty-mouthed school outburst and a hair-grabbing family fight BP UK boss says windfall tax won’t affect North Sea investment plans 0 Union chief warns Scotland's bus industry is 'in turmoil' amid claims pay can vary… 0 More from The Press & Journal Princess Royal marks end of 'very successful' Turriff Show with special visit 0 Neah Evans gold medal 'gamble' almost pays off - but Cuminestown cyclist finishes fourth… Four vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Laurencekirk 0 Police investigate theft on Aberdeen's King Street 0 WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh and Huntly v… 0 Tories condemn Green north-east MSP over Aberdeen Harbour protest