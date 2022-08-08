GALLERY: Celebrate International Cat Day with these purr-fect pets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

GALLERY: Celebrate International Cat Day with these purr-fect pets

By Jamie Ross
August 8, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 3:41 pm
International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8 every year. Picture via Shutterstock.
International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8 every year. Picture via Shutterstock.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from News

The new shops and amenities could open as early as 2024. Supplied by Hargreaves Land.
£20m investment planned for new retail centre in Bridge of Don
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a serial rapist, a dirty protest and a crime caused…
Moray's first Pride parade will take place in Elgin next month.
Members of Moray Council call on the body to officially back first LGBTQI+ Pride…
Sign up for our new-look daily newsletter to get a message from the editor on the day's biggest stories directly in your inbox.
How to get our new-look daily newsletter straight to your inbox
0
Big Brother 2003 winner Cameron Stout after his Big Brother victory. Pic: PA
Cameron Stout on Big Brother's return: 'I entered as a joke and never thought…
0
A rider is given a prize at Turriff Show. Picture by Scott Baxter
GALLERY: A Royal time celebrated at Turriff Show
Jota celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.
Aberdeen fan view: Further evidence why loaning players from rivals is a self-limiting policy
1
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a gangster granny and hot tub crime machine
Orkney community fridge
Second Orkney community fridge project opens in Stromness - will others now follow?
0
Police were called to River Street, Brechin. Image: Google
Probe as woman, 35, dies at Brechin flat

More from The Press & Journal

bbc series loganair
Aberdeen-based BBC series goes behind the scenes at Scotland's airline Loganair
0
International School Aberdeen (ISA) pupils gained an average point score of 37 in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma. The global average is between 30 and 31.
Aberdeen students among top performing in the world
0
conifer forests research
New research conducted in forests near Inverness reveals how different trees cope with drought
0
28-06-2022 The Hague,the Netherlands.Farmers protest against measures to cut down nitrogen emissions. ; Shutterstock ID 2174623417; purchase_order: August 2021 Usage; job:
George Lyon: NFUS found asleep at wheel with no clear view of future
Richard Wright: EU's opposing targets of greening and food security
Klay Sutherland enjoys a shower of cold Loch Morlich water. Picture by Sandy McCook
Heatwave on the way: What's the weather like with you this week?
0