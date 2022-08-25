Judging gets under way for The Society Awards 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judging gets under way for The Society Awards 2022

By Ellie House
August 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:56 am
The Society Awards 2022 is set to take place in November.
The Society Awards 2022 is set to take place in November.

It feels like we only just launched The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired.

But having already extended the deadline by seven days for any last-minute stragglers, entries for the awards are now officially closed.

You had until midnight on August 21 to get your entry in, and boy you guys did not disappoint.

But just in case you need a recap about what this incredible night is all about.

Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society’s Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, for which the deadline for all entries has now closed.

The event aims to recognise and reward hard-working businesses within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire‘s retail, well-being, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.

And with more than 100 entries, it’s clear this night is sorely needed.

The awards will be held on November 10 at The Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen.

Where better to celebrate all that makes the north-east so wonderful, than at the very heart of the Granite City?

Locator of the new Sandman Signature hotel in Aberdeen.

Our fantastic events team is hard at work, although I have offered to lend a hand should they need a taster for the delicious menu.

The entertainment has been booked, vibe checked and double-checked, we’re cooking with gas.

But before we reveal more details of what we have in store, there’s one impossible task to be completed.

Yep, judging is now in progress.

Having to whittle down so many incredible entries in order to create a shortlist is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

I am thankfully not alone, and will, of course, be joined by Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired who are our headline sponsor.

We decided to shake things up on the judging team this year and will be joined by experts across the industry.

Amy Singer, a successful business owner based in Rosemount, is a new face on the judging panel this year.

Rebecca Carr, Amy Singer, Ros Studd, Dr Sam Robson, and Gary Mcdonald will also be casting their eyes over the many entries.

We look forward to introducing each judge to you in due course, but we’ve also welcomed some fantastic sponsors this year.

With 14 wonderful categories, it’s no wonder that some of the biggest names in the north-east have wanted to get involved.

Independent Fashion / Clothes Business of the Year, sponsored by Finnies the Jeweller

This is a pretty exciting category and has of course attracted some stiff competition.

Finnies the Jeweller, which is of course an institution in Aberdeen, seems like the perfect fit.

“We are delighted to once again be able to support this wonderful event that highlights some of the amazing people and businesses that this great city and wider community has to offer,” said owner, Matthew Finnie.

“Being a proud, independent business, we feel it is crucial that the community works together to both celebrate success and help support the development of new businesses that call Aberdeen, and the wider Northeast, home.”

Another hotly contested category up next, and a tasty one of that.

Independent Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Dandara

We know is going to be hard to whittle a shortlist for this category, not least because there are so many fantastic eateries on our doorstep – a sentiment which Dandara couldn’t agree more with.

“Independent businesses are the backbone of the economy and as an independently owned housebuilder it’s great to show our support for The Society Awards,” said Claire Bathgate, Head of Sales for Dandara Aberdeen.

“A vibrant hospitality sector is key to attracting people to live and raise families in the city, so we are especially pleased to be sponsoring the award for Independent Restaurant of the Year.

“It’s been a tough few years for the hospitality industry, and so recognising the people who have worked so hard to keep their businesses afloat and often making huge sacrifices to safeguard the future of their restaurants and their employees, has never been so important.”

We also have some exciting news in regards to our nominated charity.

Charlie House was our final decision, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them on board.

Charlie House recently held The Big Bounce in Aberdeen.

The charity supports babies, children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, alongside their families across North-east Scotland.

Susan Crighton, Director of Fundraising at Charlie House, is eager to get started following a tough few years during the pandemic.

“We are delighted to be partnering with 2022’s Society Awards,” she said.

“As a local charity, we understand the importance of supporting local businesses around the North-east and are looking forward to cheering on this year’s finalists.
“Support from Society means that we can continue to share our charity’s story and reach families that might need our vital services.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Society and the team at DC Thomson.

“After years of cancelled events, we can’t wait to dress up and celebrate lots of amazing local businesses.”

